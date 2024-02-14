Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Valentine's Day special video promises an epic love story in Thandel

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi are creating a buzz with their upcoming film, Thandel. The movie, which is promoted as a pan-India release, has garnered immense anticipation, fueled further by behind-the-scenes glimpses and exclusive shots from the film. Recently, Naga Chaitanya added to the excitement by sharing a video on Valentine's Day.

In the video, Naga Chaitanya ingeniously recreated a dialogue from the Thandel teaser alongside Sai Pallavi. What sets this apart is the fact that they weren't physically together during the shoot of this video. While Chaitanya delivered his lines from his location, Sai Pallavi, who was filming abroad, provided reactions to his dialogues. The clips were then seamlessly combined to recreate the impactful scene ‘Buchi Thalli.’

Expressing his joy over the positive response to the Thandel glimpse, Naga Chaitanya shared this video with a caption, “Thrilled with the response for the #Thandel glimpse .. was also heartwarming to see so many of you make your reels on it .. @Sai_Pallavi92 and I decided to make our own :) celebrate love every day! Happy Valentine’s Day from Team.”

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya's second film together

Thandel film marks the second collaboration between Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya, who previously shared the screen in the acclaimed Love Story directed by Sekhar Kammula.

More about Thandel

Thandel promises to be an action-packed drama centered around the fishing community, drawing inspiration from real-life events. Director Chandoo Mondeti, in his third collaboration with Naga Chaitanya, after successful projects like Premam and Savyasachi, is at the helm of this venture. Notably, Thandel is Naga Chaitanya’s most high-budget film to date and is being produced by Geetha Arts. Set for a multilingual release, the film aims to provide the audience with a diverse cinematic experience. As the anticipation builds, fans eagerly await the release of Thandel, expecting it to be a captivating addition to the duo’s cinematic journey.

