Stray Kids surpasses 10 billion cumulative Spotify streams, joins BTS and BLACKPINK in elite club

Stray Kids achieved a historic feat! They became the only fourth gen K-pop group to have surpassed 10 billion streams on Spotify across all released tracks. Thanks to their dedicated fandom Stay, the boy band joined the elite club, becoming the third-ever Korean act to reach the milestone, as reported by K-media Chosun Biz on May 28. This Spotify record follows their recent AMAs success, depicting their global influence and musical prowess.

Advertisement

Stray Kids Spotify record: 10 billion total streams

Stray Kids' cumulative 10 billion total streams on Spotify, came in the midst of their ongoing dominATE World Tour, making the feat even more special. A lot of fans have taken to social media to express their excitement over the news and congratulated the artists on the rare achievement. They called Stray Kids "4th gen leaders" as no other group from their generation has been able to secure that many streams on the global streaming platform.

Stary Kids join BTS and BLACKPINK in elite club

Previously, BTS and BLACKPINK were the only two groups to have surpassed the 10 billion cumulative-stream mark. Notably, BTS is the first group to reach 40 billion streams on the platform. Fans are hopeful of Stray Kids to catch up with their seniors one day. Previously, the eight-member boy band was third-placed in Spotify’s Global Top K-pop Artist of 2024, earning the highest rank among 4th-gen groups.

Advertisement

Stray Kids current activity: dominATE World tour

Stray Kids’ Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and IN are currently entertaining fans through their energetic stage performances in the dominATE World tour. It launched on May 24 at Seattle's T-Mobile Park, where the group made history as the first K-pop act to sell out the stadium. They will perform a total of 13 shows across 10 North American cities, with a stop in San Francisco scheduled for May 28.

The tour is projected to attract a record-breaking 2.2 million attendees, potentially making it the largest K-pop tour in terms of audience size for a single run, as per K-en News. Among their latest notable accolades is last year's American Music Awards (AMAs) for the Favorite Soundtrack award. They secured it for their contribution to the Arcane Season 2 soundtrack album, which included their hit single Come Play released in October 2024.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids pauses Peru gig to protect fainting fan; netizens slam concertgoers for 'not caring' about Bang Chan's plea