Hugh Jackman 'Extremely Disappointed' With Ex-Wife Deborra-Lee Furness For 'Trashing Him' Post Divorce Filing: Report

Hugh Jackman is reportedly 'extremely disappointed' with his estranged wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, after she made pointed remarks about their separation. The couple, who announced their split in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, had reportedly agreed to keep things civil in public.

In a new statement to the Daily Mail, Furness referred to their separation as a 'traumatic journey of betrayal' and called it 'a profound wound that cuts deep.' Her words have reportedly left Jackman feeling blindsided, with sources saying he believed they had an understanding not to speak negatively about one another in the press.

Advertisement

How Hugh Jackman reacted

“Hugh was extremely disappointed after reading what his ex had said,” an insider told Daily Mail. “There was no stipulation that she could not address this but there was an unwritten understanding that she would not trash him to the press. She got around this by not naming him, instead focusing on how she felt.”

Jackman was also reportedly hurt because he had agreed to all of Furness' divorce requests, including financial terms, in hopes of keeping the process amicable. “Hugh knows that he cannot change anything, and it is unfortunate that Deb feels the way she did,” the source said.

Deborra-Lee Furness officially filed for divorce on May 23, nearly two years after the couple announced their separation. She spoke about her emotional journey, sharing sympathy for those who have experienced "betrayal" and described it as a deep and painful wound.

Reports claim their marriage began to strain during the COVID-19 pandemic. Around the same time, Jackman formed a close bond with his Broadway costar Sutton Foster during their run of The Music Man in 2022. Sources told Daily Mail that Furness believed Jackman was having an 'emotional affair,' although neither Jackman nor Foster has commented on the speculation.

Advertisement

Furness and Jackman had also struggled to finalize their divorce due to disagreements over asset division. “Deborra-Lee feels entitled to more money than Hugh is willing to offer,” a source said earlier this year. The dispute was reportedly influenced by suspicions surrounding Jackman's connection with Foster.

The couple met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli. They married in 1996 and went on to adopt two children, son Oscar, now 24, and daughter Ava, now 19. Jackman had once said he knew they were meant to be together just two weeks after meeting.

ALSO READ: Deborra-Lee Furness Thinks She Was ‘Betrayed’ by Hugh Jackman as She Files for Divorce: Relationship Timeline