Mirzapur Season 4 release update to plot, 5 things you want to know about the new chapter

The buzz around Mirzapur Season 4 is heating up once again! Reports suggest that the highly anticipated new chapter of the crime-thriller series might drop in late 2025 or early 2026. With Ali Fazal’s Guddu and Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya expected to return to the gritty power struggle, fans are eager to see what twists lie ahead. While the makers have yet to officially confirm the release date and storyline. If the reports are true, Mirzapur’s next chapter promises chaos, betrayal, and unrelenting drama.

Advertisement

5 things to expect from Mirzapur season 4

1. Kaleen Bhaiya's Return to Power

After taking down Sharad Shukla, Kaleen Bhaiya (played by Pankaj Tripathi) is set to make a powerful comeback in Mirzapur’s criminal landscape. With one of his key rivals out of the way, he now has a clear path to reclaim his lost throne.

His return is expected to shake up the existing power dynamics and ignite new conflicts. Fans can expect a fierce battle for control as Kaleen Bhaiya aims to dominate the underworld once again.

2. Guddu and Golu's Alliance

With Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Golu (Shweta Tripathi) joining forces, their alliance is stronger than ever. Backed by shared grief, revenge, and ambition, the duo’s combined strategy and firepower could become a major threat to anyone standing in their way.

As they rise through the ranks of Mirzapur’s brutal underworld, their unity may lead to bold moves and dangerous confrontations. Together, they are poised to challenge the very foundations of power in the new chapter.

Advertisement

3. Beena Tripathi's Strategic Moves

Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal) remains a sharp and calculating player in Mirzapur’s dangerous political game. As power shifts and new threats emerge, she is likely to forge fresh alliances to protect herself and her son.

Known for her survival instincts and quiet manipulations, Beena may once again use her intelligence and charm to outwit her enemies. Her next moves could play a crucial role in shaping the unfolding power struggle in the upcoming season.

4. Emergence of New Power Players

Characters such as JP Yadav and Mirza Ali Abbas Mir are expected to gain greater prominence in the upcoming season, adding new layers to the intense power struggle. Their involvement could bring fresh alliances, rivalries, and unexpected twists to the story.

As they assert themselves in the fight for control over Mirzapur, these characters may significantly influence the balance of power, making the conflict even more complex and thrilling for viewers.

Advertisement

5. Potential Return of Munna Bhaiya

Munna Bhaiya’s potential return is one of the most exciting prospects for fans of Mirzapur. Though his fate seemed uncertain, recent hints suggest that Divyenndu’s character could make a comeback.

Munna’s return would undoubtedly add intensity and unpredictability to the storyline, reigniting old rivalries and shifting the power dynamics once again. His presence could bring chaos and drama, making the upcoming season even more gripping and action-packed.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Reacting to Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s drama to Nysa’s debut: 3 truth bombs dropped by Ajay Devgn, Kajol at Maa trailer launch