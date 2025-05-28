Alia Bhatt gives boho twist to Bandhani lehenga with scarf— Gujaratis, take notes

After impressing all with her glamorous Cannes Film Festival looks, Alia Bhatt flew to Spain to attend her best friend Tanya Shah Gupta's wedding. And no doubt she’s having a blast over there. One video of her enjoying and showering flowers went viral on the internet. What caught our attention was how she gave a modern touch to bandhani in Arpita Mehta’s creation, with a boho twist. Excited to know the details? Then keep reading!

Attending the wedding celebration, Alia Bhatt was the perfect bridesmaid in an Arpita Mehta lehenga, serving full boho vibes. Keeping her look traditional yet modern, the actress slipped into the bandhani lehenga that had a patchwork in the shade of orange, maroon, green, and more with a plain red waistband. Her idea of styling the traditional work for wedding festivities was absolutely remarkable, and we’re already planning to recreate it.

Bringing some bold vibes, the style icon wore a deep neckline blouse that showed her cleavage and the thin straps added focus on her collarbones and shoulder. It was beautifully adorned with the golden work and seashells added at the edge.

The highlight of her look was how she effortlessly brought the boho twist. Matching her lehenga, the actress gave out the cool-girl energy by wrapping the purple polka dot scarf over her head, and leaving her strands loose to fall on either side. Perfect for the morning function, the actress wore trendy sunglasses.

Her makeup? It was mesmerizing! Keeping her natural beauty in focus, the actress added a flawless glow to her skin and enhanced her look with the blush glow on her cheekbones, defined brows, and completed her look with the light-shade lipstick.

Watching Alia Bhatt rocking as the bridesmaid has always been our personal favorite, and even after years, she’s absolutely slaying it. With the modern yet traditional bandhani lehenga with boho style scarf and subtle makeup, the actress was totally killing it in Spain.

