Reacting to Deepika Padukone, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s drama, and Nysa’s debut: 3 truth bombs dropped by Ajay Devgn, Kajol at Maa trailer launch

The highly anticipated trailer of Kajol's upcoming film Maa was unveiled at a grand event. The launch was attended by her husband, Ajay Devgn, and their son, Yug Devgn. During the event, the duo interacted with the media and fans, dropping several truth bombs about the film’s casting. They also addressed the controversy surrounding Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga following the actress's exit from the project. Scroll down to get all the details!

Advertisement

1. Ajay Devgn reacts to Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone's row

Amid Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Deepika Padukone's controversy after her exit from Spirit, Ajay Devgn voiced his support for balanced work hours, emphasizing the importance of an eight-hour workday for working mothers.

He added that most people in the industry, including filmmakers, understand this need and that the majority of honest filmmakers wouldn’t have an issue with it. "Nowadays, people have started working 8 to 9 hours, and most understand the importance of that balance," he said.

2. Casting Kajol for Maa

Shedding light on how the casting for Maa came together, Ajay Devgn jokingly revealed that it all started at home. Kajol added with a laugh, “Who else could you imagine in a horror role besides me?” To this, Ajay playfully responded, “Any husband would cast his wife only in a horror role.”

3. Ajay Devgn on Nysa Devgan's Bollywood debut

Advertisement

Adding to the discussion around Kajol’s casting, Ajay was asked whether they had considered casting their daughter Nysa Devgan in the role of Kajol’s on-screen daughter in Maa. He responded, “At the moment, she’s not interested in any of this work.”

Maa also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. It is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan. Saiwyn Quadras wrote the screenplay, while Sandeep Francis is the editor.

The music composers of the film are Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra. Maa is set to release in theaters on 27 June, 2025.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yash brings Hollywood flair to Ramayana as Mad Max and The Suicide Squad stunt director joins, BTS pics break internet