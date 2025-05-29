EXCLUSIVE: Not Dragon, makers of Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel's film hunt for new title

The much-anticipated film, tentatively called Dragon, starring Jr NTR and directed by Prashanth Neel, is undergoing a title change. Yes, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the makers are actively seeking a new title, and there’s a solid reason behind it amidst all the buzz it's creating among South Indian film circles.

Double Trouble

A source informs, “The issue stems from the fact that Dragon is already a registered title with a 2025-released Tamil film, which restricts the production team from locking it officially. Moreover, the Tamil film titled 'Dragon' was also dubbed in Telugu. To avoid legal complications and fan confusion, especially in the Telugu-speaking market, the makers are taking no chances.”

Well, given Jr NTR's massive Telugu fanbase, the team is being extra careful about branding and recall. Since both the Tamil and Telugu-dubbed versions are accessible to audiences, keeping the same title could result in confusion. Also, legally, the rules do not permit re-registering the same title in a short span.

Hunt for a new title

According to an insider, with names like Jr NTR, Prashanth Neel, and Mythri Movie Makers coming together for a high-budget film, expectations are sky-high. The new title is expected to reflect that same scale.

While the current working title, Dragon, helped generate initial hype, fans can now look forward to an official title announcement in the coming weeks. The KGF director will ensure that the film matches the mass appeal of Jr. NTR, and it’s safe to assume that the final name will be worth the wait.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently working on Hrithik Roshan co-starrer War 2, being helmed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 is scheduled to release on the big screen on August 14, 2025. It also features Kiara Advani in the female lead role.

