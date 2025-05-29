Rashmika Mandanna looks like new bride in Banarasi silk saree, serves fashion inspo for wedding season

Elegance and grace are traits Rashmika Mandanna carries effortlessly. The actress recently took to social media, embracing her usual carefree vibe while looking as beautiful as ever. The charm of traditional fashion is timeless, and when our national crush chooses it for her everyday style, she makes sure to do it perfectly—and this time, it was a Banarasi silk saree. Want to know the details of her look? Let’s dive in!

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna’s latest social media post has once again left us swooning. In vibrant shades of yellow and orange, the Banarasi silk saree was gracefully draped around her frame. Adorned with golden petal designs along the borders and traditional motifs, it beautifully enhanced her look—adding just the right touch of shine without going overboard. She opted for a simple drape with neat pleats at the bottom, and the pallu was elegantly settled over her shoulder, with one end cascading down her arm. It's giving a whole new bride vibes.

The yellow blouse featured a simple design with half-sleeves and a scooped neckline, striking a lovely balance between elegance and simplicity. Rashmika’s fresh look in the Banarasi silk saree is the perfect inspiration to add a similar stunning piece to your everyday wardrobe.

But it wasn’t just the outfit stealing the show—her accessories were equally captivating. She paired the saree with gold jhumkas, a long chain, and traditional bangles, fully embracing the desi vibe. Her hair was left open, parted in the middle, flowing naturally and adding to the effortless charm of her look.

Advertisement

Always prioritizing her natural beauty, the Pushpa actress flaunted her radiant skin with minimal makeup. A flawless glow, a hint of blush on the cheeks, defined brows, and nude-shade lipstick came together for a seamlessly put-together look. Her forehead was adorned with a tikka, hinting that she had just returned from a temple visit or a puja ceremony.

So, the next time you want to feel desi and elegant, let Rashmika Mandanna be your style inspiration. Her effortless styling of a Banarasi silk saree with traditional accessories proves that making a statement doesn’t have to be complicated.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan wears Rs 20,344 mini dress but bow detailing at back serves Barbie in blue vibes