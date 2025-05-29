Qubool Hai to Naagin 3: TV shows that made birthday girl Surbhi Jyoti a household name

Indian Television has seen a number of talented actresses grace the seen, but only a few have left a lasting impression like Surbhi Jyoti! Due to her talent and undeniable screen presence, Surbhi has become a beloved face in every Indian household. Today (May 29) marks her birthday. Born on May 29, 1988, he has come a long way by working in numerous shows and films. As it's her special day today, let's look back at the iconic TV shows that catapulted her to stardom and made her one of the most loved actors of the telly world.

Advertisement

Here are TV shows that made birthday girl Surbhi Jyoti a household name

Qubool Hai

Who can forget Qubool Hai! Surbhi Jyoti's breakout role came with this show, where she played the role of Zoya- a modern, spirited and emotionally grounded woman. Zoya became a beloved character of every young girl in the Indian household. Her acting performance and her breathtaking looks in this show are still much loved by the audience.

This romantic drama kept audiences hooked for years, and many scenes in the show are still fresh in the minds of the fans. Surbhi's amazing chemistry with co-star Karan Singh Grover became iconic, which only helped the show gain more popularity. Here, her versatility helped her to gain a massive loyal fanbase, and then there was no looking back.

Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai

Proving to be a versatile actor yet again, Surbhi then played the lead role in Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, a suspenseful psychological drama that kept audiences on the edge of their seats. She portrayed the role of Geetanjali, and an intense and never-seen-before side of her acting mettle was disclosed in this show. The actress only received praise for her performance in the show.

Advertisement

She featured opposite Shoaib Ibrahim in this show. Although the show had a limited run, it gained a cult following with Surbhi's portrayal being one of the highlights.

Naagin 3

After making a mark in the entertainment world with her acting mettle, Surbhi Jyoti took up a supernatural project titled Naagin 3. This supernatural fictional drama revolved around the life of a shape-shifting serpent. Here, Surbhi played the role of Bela (the Naagin) and delivered a powerful performance. Fans witnessed an unseen side of Surbhi here as she showcased a completely different side of her acting mettle.

She was paired opposite Pearl V Puri here. Naagin 3 ruled the TRP charts when it was on air, and Surbhi's performance in the show played a vital role in sustaining the show's popularity. Her fierce and emotional portrayal solidified her status as one of the bankable actors of Television.

Apart from the above-mentioned shows, Surbhi Jyoti even hosted a show titled Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. She even played an important character in TV shows such as Kach Diyan Wanga and Ishqbaaaz.

Advertisement

Surbhi Jyoti's journey from theatre to Television to films is just inspiring. She is not just a star but a symbol of talent, grace and resilience in the ever-evolving world of Indian entertainment.

Here's wishing Surbhi Jyoti a very Happy Birthday!

Which show of Surbhi Jyoti did you like the most? Qubool Hai Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai Naagin 3

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Surbhi Jyoti initially rejected Naagin 3; you'll be surprised to know who convinced her