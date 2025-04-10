Stray Kids pauses Peru gig to protect fainting fan; netizens slam concertgoers for 'not caring' about Bang Chan's plea

Stray Kids marked a monumental moment in their career as they performed in Lima, Peru, at the iconic Estadio San Marcos, becoming the first K-pop act to utilize the venue at its full capacity. The concert, part of their highly anticipated world tour, was celebrated by fans as a landmark event in the spread of K-pop across Latin America.

Thousands of Peruvian STAYs and international fans were in attendance to witness the record-setting night.

While the energy inside the stadium was electric and the performances powerful as always, the show came to a temporary halt when a potentially dangerous situation unfolded in the crowd. Midway through their set, the group noticed signs of distress in the audience: specifically, a fan had reportedly fainted in the densely packed standing area. Without hesitation, Stray Kids paused the performance, turning their attention to the safety of their fans rather than continuing the show.

Leader Bang Chan immediately addressed the crowd, urging them to take a few steps back and make room for the fan in need of assistance. According to fan accounts and videos circulating on social media, Bang Chan did not hesitate to warn the audience that the concert would not resume unless the crowd listened and created space. His firm tone reflected the group's deep concern and clear understanding of how quickly things can escalate in large-scale concerts.

Thankfully, the situation was handled swiftly. The fainting fan was identified and found to be in the care of friends, and no serious injuries were reported. With the fans safe and the crowd momentarily calm, the concert was allowed to resume. Once the issue was resolved and the members were reassured that the audience was safe, the energy gradually returned to its festive tone. Stray Kids resumed the concert with renewed spirit, and fans responded with equal enthusiasm.

Despite the happy resolution, many fans were left feeling frustrated by how the crowd initially reacted, or rather, failed to react, to the group’s urgent requests. Multiple netizens took to social media to express their disappointment, noting that a major portion of the audience continued cheering and screaming over Bang Chan’s voice as he tried to de-escalate the situation.

Videos and first-hand accounts described how difficult it was for the members to communicate with the crowd due to the noise levels. Even as they paused the performance and repeatedly asked fans to stop pushing and make space, many continued reacting as though the show were ongoing. This sparked a wave of conversations online about the importance of concert etiquette, especially when safety is at risk.

Still, many praised Stray Kids for their quick thinking and level-headedness in the face of a stressful situation. Rather than continuing the concert and ignoring the signs of danger, the group made it clear that fan safety would always come first.

