How Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are balancing busy careers and raising Malti Marie

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018 and welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in early 2022. They are now embracing the joys of family life while navigating their global careers. As their schedules take them around the world, the couple has found comfort and connection in the everyday moments they now share in New York City.

Advertisement

Recently, while attending the opening night of his Broadway musical The Last Five Years, Nick Jonas reflected on this new chapter of settling down in one place. The 32-year-old singer and actor shared that staying in New York with Priyanka and Malti has brought a sense of stability to his hectic life.

“We’re so used to being in 10 different cities in 10 different days,” he told People magazine. “So to be in one place and have this time together has been really nice.”

Nick and Priyanka explore the city with Malti

Their daughter, now two and a half years old, has been a regular visitor to the theater where Nick rehearses. Though she hasn’t sat through a full performance yet, she often stops by during his practice sessions, slowly becoming familiar with the backstage environment. When they’re not working, Nick and Priyanka explore the city with Malti, enjoy quiet walks through Central Park, and discover family-friendly spots across Manhattan.

Advertisement

Nick opened up about fatherhood, saying that coming home to his daughter is what grounds him the most. “You could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all,” he said with a smile. “For her, I’m just Dad.”

Parenting in the Spotlight

He also spoke about how much he cherishes simple activities with Malti, like playing characters from Moana. These little moments, according to him, hold more value than any applause on stage.

The artist even shared a heartwarming glimpse into his life as a “girl dad” with an Instagram photo. He wore one of Malti’s hair bows and a flower clip, surrounded by pink balloons. The post, simply captioned “Girl dad life”, resonated with fans and offered a peek into the softer side of the musician.

In another conversation with Extra, Nick mentioned that their walks in Central Park have become a cherished routine, helping him recharge from the demands of performing.

Advertisement

Despite the limelight and busy schedules, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra seem to be thriving as they find joy in the balance between their professional commitments and the time they spend with their daughter.

ALSO READ: Bipasha Basu's quality time with daughter Devi is sweet reminder for parents to go on much-needed vacation