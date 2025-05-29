EXCLUSIVE: Diljit Dosanjh to start Border 2 with Sunny Deol in June; Film wrap in August

In 2024, Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta joined forces on the biggest war film of Indian Cinema, Border 2. Soon after, the makers announced the star-studded line-up of the film with Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. The film went on floors in November 2024, and the shoot is going-on in full swing ever since then. Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Diljit Dosanjh is all set to start shooting for this Anurag Singh directorial from June 10.

A source shares, “Diljit Dosanjh plays a very interesting part in Border, bringing in the heart to the tale of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. He begins his journey on Border 2 from June 10, and will be shooting for the sequences with Sunny Deol in the first leg.” The source further informs that the actor will shoot with Varun Dhawan in the second leg of his stint, starting from July.

“Diljit has powerful moments with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, as also Ahan Shetty. There’s also a strong backstory to his role,” the source adds. Anurag Singh is looking to call it a wrap on Border 2 by August 10. “While Sunny Deol is looking to finish shooting for large-chunk of his role in June end, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Dhawan will wrap up their part in the month of August 2025,” the source concludes.

Border 2 is on track for a Republic Day 2026 release. For those unaware, the film is a sequel to the 1997 blockbuster, Border, and is touted to be the biggest war film of Indian Cinema. Much like the first part, this one too is set against the backdrop of 1971 India-Pakistan War. The makers are bringing back the anthem, Sandese Aate Hai in Border 2, the new version is sung by Sunny Deol and Arijit Singh. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

