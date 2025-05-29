For BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Grammy win would be 'special' but does she have plans to explore acting next?

Rosé has had a fantastic year, and it’s not even June yet. The singer achieved immense success with the release of her solo album Rosie, especially the song APT, which is a collaboration with Bruno Mars. It continues to rank on global music charts. Fans expect the song to receive a Grammy Award nomination, so what does the singer think about it? Rosé reveals the happiness she would feel if she really won the coveted award.

In an interview with DAZED Magazine, the BLACKPINK vocalist carefully spoke about being nominated and possibly winning a Grammy. Finally, finding the confidence to voice her thoughts, Rosé said, “That would be incredible. But I think if it means more to my community, it’d be special. That’s the first thing that I want, and whatever awards or celebration comes after it, that would feel extra-rewarding.”

Clearly, the Recording Academy has a strong contender to think about!

Will BLACKPINK member Rosé try acting?

Furthermore, the singer also dished about her plans to take on acting after achieving musical chart success. She would be the fourth and final one from the group to take it on after Jisoo’s debut in Snowdrop, Jennie’s in The Idol, and lastly Lisa in The White Lotus Season 3. Honestly, we think it’s about time she puts her skills to the test– and possibly even ace it! The star, however, has a slightly different take, and she spoke about how it would provide her anonymity in the body of a character, something she has long been seeking: “I would love to act, because I’ll get to feel what it’s like to be anonymous.” All hope is not lost, Rosé fans, we could soon have another acting debut on our hands!

While a Grammy win seems within reach for the singer, another big mountain stands in front of the team as the four-piece goes on a concert spree soon. The DEADLINE World Tour begins in under a month, with shows spanning Asia and North America. As per this interview, which seems to have been taken in late April, the team had not begun rehearsals. However, fans are hoping the girls come prepared. With new BLACKPINK music on the way, there's a lot to look forward to!

