Karan Johar’s kids Yash, Roohi reveal what they got him for his birthday, hilariously troll him for his viral habit: Watch

Karan Johar has got his toughest critics right in his house. The filmmaker posts a hilarious video of his kids, Yash and Roohi Johar, trolling their father over his pout. At the beginning of the video, the director-producer goes on to ask his children about the birthday presents they got him, as he celebrated his 53rd just a day ago.

What is Karan Johar's hilarious video about?

Roohi responds that she made a beautiful origami flower, rolling it in front of the camera. Yash goes on to say, “I gave hugs and kisses.” Sarcastically getting back to his son, KJo goes on to ask what he would give him on his next birthday, and clearly Yash thinks that his father is in need of new clothes and a new wardrobe.

Adding to her brother’s statement, Roohi goes on to say that the Student of the Year director “should stop taking selfies.”

Meanwhile, it seems that Yash is not a fan of Johar’s viral habit. Imitating his father on camera, the young one asks him to stop making the pout face. Playfully offended by Yash’s criticism, the filmmaker tells him, “Yash, can you stop? that’s my pout. Toodles,” before switching off the camera.

Celebs react to fun banter between Karan Johar and his kids

Following the hilarious video post by Karan Johar on his Instagram, the fans and the celebrities expressed their enjoyment in the comment section. Aditi Rao Hydari reacted to the clip by commenting a red heart and a laughing emoji. Farah Khan, too, went on to share her thoughts on the video. She commented, “I’ve trained ur kids well Karu,” with a laughing emoji.

One of the fans wrote, “Love their uninhibited honesty… Too adorable.” Another netizen thought, “Such free-spirited kiddos. love them!”

On the work front, Karan Johar debuted at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where he was present for the premiere of the movie Homebound, hailed by Dharma Productions. He is also set to produce the upcoming sequel, Dhadak 2, starring Tripti Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

