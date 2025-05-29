Narivetta Kerala Box Office Day 7: Tovino Thomas’ cop action thriller wraps its opening week at Rs 9.20 crore

The Malayalam movie Narivetta, based on a true event, is dominating the box office these days. It stars Tovino Thomas in the lead along with Suraj Venjaramoodu, Cheran, Arya Salim, Priyamvada Krishnan, and others. The movie is holding up well at the box office and has the potential to emerge as the industry's new successful venture.

Narivetta adds Rs 90 lakh to the tally, cume crosses Rs 9 crore mark

Bankrolled by Indian Cinema Company, Narivetta kicked off with Rs 1.70 crore on Day 1. The movie wrapped its opening weekend at a good figure of Rs 5.20 crore. It further collected Rs 1.10 crore on the first Monday, followed by Rs 1.05 crore, Rs 95 lakh on Tuesday and Wednesday. As per estimates, the movie added around Rs 90 lakh to the tally, taking the total cume to Rs 9.20 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

The crime thriller drama is set to enter the second weekend by surpassing the Rs 10 crore mark. If the movie witnesses a good spike in collections, it will get closer to the Rs 15 crore mark by the end of the second weekend and Rs 20 crore by the second week. The movie will face a new competition from Mani Ratnam-Kamal Haasan's movie Thug Life, which is ready to hit the screens on June 5th (Thursday). Seeing how Narivetta performs against the big-budget Tamil movie will be interesting.

Day-wise box office collection of Narivetta in Kerala is as follows

Day Gross Kerala Collection 1 Rs 1.70 crore 2 Rs 1.50 crore 3 Rs 2.00 crore 4 Rs 1.10 crore 5 Rs 1.05 crore 6 Rs 0.95 crore 7 Rs 0.90 crore (est.) Total Rs 9.20 crore

Narivetta in cinemas

Narivetta is playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

