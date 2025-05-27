Triptii Dimri's mountain diaries will make you seek escape in nature

Triptii Dimri is embracing her pahadi roots with a heartfelt trip to the mountains. Hailing from Garhwal in Uttarakhand, the actress has often spoken about her deep connection to her heritage and the peace she finds in the hills. Her family is originally from Chamoli, and growing up in the Himalayan foothills shaped her love for nature and simple living.

Advertisement

Now, in the middle of the scorching summer, she has returned to the mountains that feel like home. Her recent Instagram stories are a testament to her love for the region and her desire to reconnect with its essence.

Dimri's food diaries in the mountains

Among the many glimpses she shared from her getaway, one particular story caught fans' attention. A self-declared foodie, Triptii posted a photo of a wholesome home-style lunch served with a view of the serene hills. Her plate featured classic comfort food like dal and rice, accompanied by boondi raita.

She also had a portion of paneer bhurji and a vegetable sabji, making for a complete and hearty desi meal. She captioned it, “Lunch scenes like these,” and the simple yet delicious spread reflected her love for traditional food and the comfort of eating in a familiar, peaceful setting.

One story showed her snacking on hisol, a local mountain berry that sparked childhood memories, making her write "my pahadi heart is full."

Advertisement

Serene moments from her mountain escape

Triptii’s travel diary didn’t stop at food. She also shared several snapshots of the scenic landscapes. From lush green hills and towering trees to narrow mountain lanes and local homes, her photos captured the calm beauty of everyday life in the hills.

She visited temples and explored quiet trails, fully immersing herself in the environment. These moments of nostalgia, combined with nature’s beauty, gave fans a glimpse into her peaceful and reflective journey.

Triptii Dimri’s mountain diaries are not just about vacation. They are about finding joy in simplicity, reconnecting with one’s roots, and appreciating the small, soulful moments in life.

ALSO READ: A look at Triptii Dimri's aesthetic travel photos on Instagram