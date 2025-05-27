Inside Anurag Kashyap’s 2-floor Mumbai home that doubles as his library, office and private screening room

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened the doors to his Mumbai duplex home, offering a rare glimpse into his personal space. Unlike the lavish homes of many Bollywood celebrities, Kashyap's home is modest, functional, and brimming with stories. It reflects the filmmaker’s deep love for books, films, and conversations.

Anurag Kashyap's home is rooted in simplicity

Anurag Kashyap’s home is far from flashy. His living room is filled with books and DVDs instead of art or high-end decor. The filmmaker proudly revealed that this is the same house shown in his Netflix film AK vs AK. From the grey sofas kept for elderly guests to the modest dining table that doubles as a workspace, every corner of the house reflects his creative lifestyle. This is where he brainstorms with writers, holds meetings, and even once recorded music for his film, Kennedy.

Anurag Kashyap's kitchen which was once a bedroom

Interestingly, Kashyap’s kitchen used to be a guest bedroom. He admitted that over the years, many filmmakers and artistes had stayed at his place, but he has now “closed his dharamshala.” He explained that he cleared out the space to reclaim it for himself, transforming it into a modern kitchen equipped with all necessary appliances like a microwave and refrigerator—the wooden cabinets and shelves now store utensils and other essentials.

Anurag Kashyap's vast library

Walking into his library feels like entering a different world. Kashyap showcased rows of books stored neatly in wooden shelves, with a special focus on graphic novels, a genre he deeply enjoys. The filmmaker’s passion for reading is evident in how carefully he has preserved each book. He also led viewers to his screening room, the same one seen in AK vs AK, where he often watches films and spends hours immersed in cinema.

Anurag Kashyap's bedroom

Kashyap’s bedroom is simple, with minimal furniture and space devoted to his work. He shared that the bed is often piled with scripts and other items. A television sits in one corner, and like the rest of the house, books and medicines are within easy reach. His small walk-in closet is humorously referred to as his “shoe library,” as pairs of shoes line the hallway due to a lack of cabinet space.

Anurag Kashyap's favorite spot in Mumbai home

The terrace is one of Anurag’s favorite spots in the house. Calm and secluded, it offers a moment of peace amidst the chaos of Mumbai. He shared that his ex-wife, actress Kalki Koechlin, had discovered this house, and they decided to purchase it. The filmmaker added with a smile that the narrow lane leading to his home is too tight for most big cars.

“Only those who genuinely want to come here make the effort,” he said, noting that film stars must get out of their vehicles and walk the rest of the way. “They have to humble themselves,” he joked.

Through this exclusive house tour with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap revealed more than just the physical space he lives in. He shared a piece of his life, one filled with creativity, solitude, and memories stacked like the books and DVDs he so dearly treasures.

