Sidharth Malhotra-Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari reminds fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone’s Chennai Express and we can't unsee it

Get ready to witness love like never before! Maddock Films, in association with producer Dinesh Vijan and director Tushar Jalota, has unveiled the much-awaited first look of Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Param Sundari, and it’s already making headlines. However, fans can’t help but notice the striking resemblance in vibe and visuals to Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s iconic film Chennai Express.

At the heart of Param Sundari lies a tale of cultural fusion, a North-meets-South romance seamlessly woven into breathtaking landscapes. The film beautifully blends the vibrant traditions of both regions, creating a rich tapestry that explores love beyond borders, language, and distance.

It’s a story driven by passion, identity, and the universal magic of human connection. With director Tushar Jalota at the helm, known for his nuanced storytelling, the narrative promises to be as emotionally evocative as it is visually stunning.

See the first look here:

Fans quickly took to the comments section after the first look of the rom-com was released, pointing out its striking resemblance to Chennai Express. One fan wrote, “Totally getting Chennai Express vibes.” Another commented, “South meets North, and sparks are FLYING!” A user noted, “It really feels like Chennai Express all over again,” while someone else added, “Full Chennai Express energy!” One comment humorously read, “Chennai Express 2.0? But with Sonu Nigam’s voice!

Adding even more soul to the story is a breathtaking musical score featuring the legendary voice of Sonu Nigam. The soundtrack, already building anticipation, is expected to become a chartbuster.

With Janhvi Kapoor’s ethereal screen presence and Sidharth Malhotra’s magnetic intensity, Param Sundari is shaping up to be a romantic tour de force. This is a new-age love story for a generation that believes in love beyond borders. The film is all set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.

