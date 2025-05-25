Shah Rukh Khan's secret to staying fit at 59 and his simple diet

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan continues to leave fans stunned, not just with his charisma and performances, but also for his youthful appearance. Sporting a sculpted physique, six-pack abs, and a timeless smile, SRK has often been the subject of curiosity when it comes to his fitness secrets. The actor once opened up about his surprisingly simple diet that keeps him looking fresh and fit despite his packed schedule.

In a conversation with RJ Devanggana back in 2016, the Jawan star candidly spoke about his eating habits. “I naturally lean towards very basic food. I stick to two main meals daily, lunch and dinner. Apart from these, I don’t snack or eat anything else,” he shared. Emphasizing his dislike for rich or elaborate dishes, SRK added, “Mujhe pakwan pasand nahi (I don’t enjoy festive or rich foods). My meals usually include sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and occasionally a small portion of dal.”

Khan’s diet may sound too plain to some, but his consistency has worked wonders for the actor over the years. While many might imagine a celebrity like him sticking to extravagant food routines or trending superfoods, the superstar believes in staying grounded. “I’ve been eating like this every day for many years without much variation,” he revealed.

However, the King of Bollywood is far from rigid when it comes to food. “If I’m flying, or at someone’s home for a meal, I have whatever they graciously serve — whether it’s biryani, roti, parathas, food cooked with ghee, or a glass of lassi. I don’t restrict myself when it comes to sharing a meal with others,” he added.

When asked whether there are moments when he feels tempted to abandon his diet, Shah Rukh confidently said that sticking to just two meals a day has become a way of life. “There are no cheat days because I’ve made peace with how I eat,” he implied.

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming work

Shah Rukh Khan's forthcoming film King is shaping up to be one of Bollywood's most anticipated releases, marking his first on-screen collaboration with daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, renowned for Pathaan and War, the film promises a blend of intense action and emotional depth.

The narrative centers on a mentor-protégée relationship, with SRK guiding Suhana's character through a high-stakes underworld scenario. Abhishek Bachchan is set to portray the primary antagonist, adding complexity to the storyline.

The ensemble cast boasts notable names like Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma, enhancing the film's appeal. Production has commenced in Mumbai, with international locations, including Europe, planned for subsequent shoots.

