Blackpink’s Jisoo’s brother accused of secretly filming women without consent, alleged victim’s post about ‘coercion’ goes viral

Trigger Warning: This article contains discussions of non-consensual acts, s*xual coercion, and hidden recording, which may be distressing or triggering to some readers. Please proceed with caution!

A troubling allegation emerged on the anonymous workplace community platform Blind on May 29, drawing widespread attention. A user claiming to be a victim posted a message titled ‘I Was Secretly Filmed by BLACKPINK Jisoo's Older Brother.’ In it, they alleged non-consensual recording and misconduct involving Kim Jung Hoon. He is the CEO of the health brand Biomom and brother of BLACKPINK member Jisoo.

Advertisement

Alleged accuser describes disturbing ordeal

The anonymous post began with a deeply personal and emotional tone, with the author stating it had taken them a long time to share the experience. The individual claimed that an intimate encounter with Jisoo’s brother took place at his home, only for them to later discover they had been filmed without consent.

As quoted by Kbizoom, “I later found out that he had secretly recorded the encounter with a hidden camera. I couldn’t believe it,” the user alleged. “But when I heard that he was showing the video to his acquaintances and even boasting about storing illicit recordings of multiple women, I felt humiliated and terrified, to the point where my body froze.”

Claims of patterned behavior and coercion

The accuser went on to claim that this was not an isolated incident. They alleged that he had relationships with several women at the same time, including while his spouse was pregnant. He is also said to have pressured some of them to send explicit videos.

Advertisement

“He coerced some of them into sending explicit videos. He treated women like s*xual objects, disregarding their consent or feelings,” the post stated. The author emphasized that they were unaware of the recording at the time and never gave permission.

“I did not consent to being filmed. I had no idea I was being recorded. I am a victim of all this,” the post read. The user added that they are considering legal action and expressed willingness to speak publicly if other victims also choose to come forward.

Jisoo’s connection with brother

The allegations have sparked intense public debate, particularly due to the connection between Jisoo and her brother’s company. Kim Jung Hoon currently heads Biomom, a brand known for infant health supplements. In february, 2024, the company ventured into the entertainment sector by launching a new label, Blissoo, under which only Jisoo is signed in.

Meanwhile, the post has sent shockwaves across online communities, leaving many netizens stunned and disturbed by the gravity of the allegations. The detailed and personal nature of the claims sparked intense discussions. Given the severity of the allegations, public calls for accountability and investigation are growing.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK confirms new music, but fan accounts shut down alleging Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa don’t ‘care about group’, here’s why