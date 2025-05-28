Nita Ambani pairs chandelier diamond earrings with golden beige kurta set and radiates ethical charm

Founder of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Nita Ambani, graced the graduation ceremony of Class 2025 in an elegant outfit. For the event, Mrs. Ambani donned a golden-accented kurta set, ditching her signature saree sway. She paired the gorgeous fit with large diamond earrings and completed her look with grace and opulence. Let’s zoom in to dissect her fit:

The business mogul donned a beige kurta set, which was every inch ravishing, thanks to its stunning fabric and detailed floral work. The element that truly brought the charisma to Nita Ambani’s kurta was its luscious, satin fabric. The kurta featured a relaxed, A-line silhouette, making it both comfortable and spectacular. The V-neckline with elbow-length sleeves was perfect for the cultural event.

The print of the outfit was indeed noteworthy, as it featured a cluster of white flower branches spanning the entire fabric. The gorgeous white flower motifs reflected light, making the outfit a festive yet understated attire. A soft and intricate golden zari work decorated the motif, making it a standout piece.

The knee-length kurta exuded an understated and sophisticated charm. Radhika Merchant’s mother-in-law paired the kurta with matching flared pants. Skipping the usual straight-cut or patiala bottoms, the flared pants added to the festive appeal of the dress. Another significant highlight of this ethnic outfit was the organza dupatta. Its sheer fabric added a whimsical charm to the gorgeous, satin fit. It featured a golden-accented trim with small gilded motifs that decorated the dupatta.

Nita Ambani’s diamond earrings

Nita Ambani lavishly accessorized her ethnic outfit with diamond jewelry. She donned chandelier diamond earrings to complement her regal look. The delicate, circular-shaped earrings cascaded into small droplets of diamonds, making them a stunning adornment. She also wore a statement diamond ring. The high socialite wore a stack of diamond bangles on one wrist and adorned another wrist with a vintage-style watch. The brown leather watch with a small dial added sophistication to Ambani’s ensemble.

Ambani carried a brown leather bag to the event from the brand BY FAR. The label’s ball croco bag featured croc texture and a sheer brown ball around the wrist strap.

For the makeup, the philanthropist flaunted the classic winged eyeliner. With a glowy base, blushed-up cheeks, and light contour, the Ambani matriarch radiated an unmissable charm. Her hairstyle wasn’t basic either; she flaunted a stylish updo with her front strands twisted and tucked into a low bun.

