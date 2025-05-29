Mani Ratnam responds to Anurag Kashyap’s criticism over English lyrics in Tamil songs

Mani Ratnam is eagerly awaiting the release of his movie Thug Life, slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Now, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the popular director has responded to director Anurag Kashyap’s criticism of Tamil songs having excessive English lyrics.

In his words, the Dil Se director said, “See, most of my film titles have been in Tamil. But it’s not a restrictive thing. You don’t go in with rules saying - I will do only this. I think a medium opens itself up. If it feels right, then you take that step that feels right for you. Why box yourself in with some false grammar?”

“Sometimes you need a song like Sugar Baby, and it feels right, then you go for it. There’s no… I mean, there’s no one way or the other. As long as you care enough for both,” the director added.

Moreover, the Nayakan creator was asked about whether English lyrics or titles are used in order to cater to younger audiences. Replying, he was quick to refute the claim and highlighted how that alone would never be enough for a film’s success.

For those unaware, Anurag Kashyap commented on how modern filmmakers in Tamil cinema seem to follow a trend, and critiqued the use of excessive English lines existing in Tamil songs.

Explaining how he stays relevant to the younger audience, Ratnam said, “If you have to write a script based on mafia people, you’ve never been one. But you still write films based on that. Similarly, for today’s youngsters, if you want to write, you learn, you see, and you write on that. So it’s not very difficult.”

Coming to Mani Ratnam’s filmography, the director is soon bringing his film Thug Life to theaters, slated to release on June 5, 2025. It features the tale of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Naicker, an aging gangster who is presumed to be dead. In his eyes, his adopted son, Amaran, is the main conspirator who has now become the head of his mafia gang.

With vengeance on his mind, Sakthivel decides to vanquish Amaran, highlighting how their destinies were always intertwined.

With Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the leading roles, the film also has actors like Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Joju George, and many more in key roles.

