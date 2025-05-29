Sara Ali Khan wears Rs 20,344 mini dress but bow detailing at back serves Barbie in blue vibes

Known for her comfortable fashion, Sara Ali Khan served dreamy vibes this time as she stepped out in a mini-dress. Alongside Aditya Roy Kapur, the actress looked like a princess in a blue outfit that was perfect for the song launch of her upcoming movie Metro In Dino. She took to her Instagram handle to drop a series of images, and no doubt, she looked absolutely ethereal. Curious to know the details? Then keep reading!

Sara Ali Khan’s latest Instagram post had her slaying in the Celia mini-dress, straight from Elliatt’s collection. With a retail price of Rs 20,344, the dress featured a strapless design and a body-hugging silhouette till the waist, with a hint of skirt-like flare for easy movement. The length of the dreamy ensemble reached her mid-thigh—just perfect. Not too long, not too short.

Her choice of outfit was indeed perfect—but what made it extra special was the oversized bow detailing at the back. It was the real show-stopper, turning heads with every move. This blue mini-dress serves as the perfect fashion inspo for parties and events where you want to grab attention instantly.

Now, onto our favorite part—her styling. Letting the outfit take center stage, she kept the accessories minimal yet impactful with statement stud earrings and Bvlgari’s Serpenti Tubogas watch. Her hair was tied into a sleek ponytail, with a few front strands softly framing her face.

For her beauty look, the flawless glow on Sara’s face was truly mesmerizing. With the perfect shade of foundation and concealer, she nailed her makeup—enhancing her brown eyes with subtle shimmery eyeshadow, curled lashes, a hint of blush on her cheeks, and nude lipstick with a pink tint. She was glowing, and we’re totally falling in love.

To complete her look for the song launch, the Sky Force actress slipped into silver Starburst 105 slingback pumps from Aquazzura—adding the perfect touch of sparkle.

Take notes, fashion enthusiasts—Sara Ali Khan has once again captured our attention with her enchanting fashion game, and we’re definitely not complaining. Dressed perfectly for the event, her choice to style an oversized bow mini-dress with minimal accessories was nothing short of brilliant.

