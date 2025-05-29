Hugh Jackman's Longtime Friend Says Actor's Last Couple of Years With Deborra-Lee Furness Were 'Difficult'

Deborra-Lee Furness has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Hugh Jackman, two years after announcing their separation. The reports of the couple splitting after 30 years of marriage have been making the rounds on the internet. The Deadpool & Wolverine star's close friend, Gus Worland, revealed that the duo had been facing challenges in their union during the past few years.

Advertisement

Worland shares a strong bond with Jackman, and the friends have known each other since childhood. While making an appearance on the Ben Fordham Live show, the TV personality claimed that no one wants to go through something as painful, especially in public.

Gus’ statement came after Furness talked about her “traumatic journey of betrayal” and claimed the divorce to be a “wound that cuts deep.”

Gus Worland’s reaction to Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness’ divorce

In conversation with the podcast host, Worland shared, “No one wants anyone to go through what they’ve been through, and, of course, they go through everything publicly because of the type of people and the fame that they have.”

He further added, “One thing that I’ve been really strict on, or disciplined on, is to let them do what they've had to do. I was over in New York with [Jackman] just last month and he’s fine. He is going along well. He’s moving on with his life and I hope that Deb does as well.”

Advertisement

Having known each other for so long, Worland and the Logan star have been godparents to each other’s first child.

Jackman, who had been married to the Australian actress for three decades, shares two kids with her, Oscar and Ava. Further in his talks on the show, the TV star shared that the couple had been together for a really long time.

He went on to state, “I just go to the kids and go, ‘What can we do to make sure that they’re going to get through this as well as possible?’”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their separation in September 2023, soon after their Met Gala appearance in May of the same year.

ALSO READ: Deborra-Lee Furness Files for Divorce From Hugh Jackman After Struggling to Split 250 Million USD Fortune for 2 Years