BLACKPINK to release new album ahead of 2025 world tour? Multiple insiders hint at June comeback

K-pop juggernaut BLACKPINK, made up of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, appears to be preparing for a highly anticipated comeback, and the excitement among fans is building rapidly. According to a report by TenAsia on April 9, multiple insiders from the music industry have revealed that BLACKPINK is currently in the advanced stages of album preparations, with a release tentatively set for June.

If confirmed, this would mark the group’s first group album in approximately two years and nine months, following the release of their massively successful second full-length album BORN PINK in September 2022. The buzz surrounding BLACKPINK’s comeback has been intensifying after the group officially confirmed their BLACKPINK 2025 world tour, which is scheduled to begin in early July. Fans are now speculating that the timing is no coincidence and that the long-awaited new album will be released in June to align with the start of their tour.

Insiders cited in the TenAsia report stated that all four members have been actively adjusting their individual schedules to focus on group activities. This includes not only recording sessions but also planning and filming for new music videos, concept shoots, and marketing content tied to the album's release. According to one source, “BLACKPINK members have started adjusting their schedules for recording and filming to prepare for the new album," adding, “The album will be released by June at the latest.”

If the album indeed drops in June, it will represent BLACKPINK’s first major music project as a group since the conclusion of their historic BORN PINK world tour; a tour that rewrote the record books. From October 2022 to September 2023, the group performed in 23 countries, generating enormous commercial success. Within just two months of launching, the tour had earned 78 million USD in ticket sales, and by its final leg, it had pulled in a jaw-dropping total of 330 million USD (around 480 billion KRW). This achievement cemented BORN PINK as the highest-grossing concert tour ever by a girl group and the sixth most lucrative among all female artists worldwide.

Following the tour, the members turned their focus toward solo endeavors. In a major development in late 2023, the four members signed exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment strictly for group promotions, while each chose to manage their solo careers independently.

Jennie was the first to announce her new label, OA (ODD ATELIER), which she co-founded with her mother. Jisoo followed suit with BLISSOO, launched alongside her older brother. Lisa also formed her own agency, LLOUD, partnering with a veteran professional manager. Meanwhile, Rosé took a different route, signing an exclusive contract with The Black Label, headed by her longtime producer Teddy, to spearhead her solo ventures.

These changes have allowed each member to explore diverse artistic paths, including music, fashion, film, and global brand endorsements, but fans have been eagerly awaiting their return as a four-member powerhouse. The possibility of a June comeback has reignited the BLINK fandom worldwide, who are now on high alert for any teasers or updates from the group or YG Entertainment.

Despite the mounting anticipation and widespread industry chatter, there has been no official confirmation from YG or the members themselves regarding the specific date, album concept, or title. Still, the timing and insider confirmations have left fans convinced that something big is brewing.

