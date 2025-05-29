Alia Bhatt returns from Cannes sporting Rs 1,64,848 blue cardigan and yellow shoulder bag at Mumbai airport

Fashion lovers, assemble! After shining at the 78th Cannes Film Festival and attending her best friend’s wedding in Spain, Alia Bhatt is now back in India. The actress was snapped at the Mumbai airport this afternoon (May 29). And even while traveling, she managed to make a style statement wearing a blue cardigan. Let’s take a look at her outfit!

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt and fashion are an inseparable duo, and we’re already used to it. While exiting the Mumbai airport, the actress was dressed in a simple white top, setting the base for a stylish look. Giving a luxurious twist, she layered it with the cotton jacquard cardigan from the renowned brand Gucci, and the cost of the piece is approximately Rs 1,64,848. The deep navy blue wardrobe pick with the white borders and relaxing fabric was perfect for traveling.

Known for her style and comfort, the fashion diva decided to style the cardigan and white inner t-shirt with the wide-leg denim jeans. The loose silhouette said a lot about her preference for a comfortable look.

Her airport look featured not only the Gucci cardigan but also the shoulder bag that belonged to the same brand. Keeping her hair away from her face, she secured it neatly in a bun with no strands left loose. And lastly, for the jewelry, it was just her hoop earrings giving the perfect put-together look.

Advertisement

Always believing in keeping things simple, the actress let her natural beauty be in focus, and for this, she opted for a no-makeup look. Giving her airport avatar a cool touch, she shaded her eyes with the trendy sunglasses. And lastly, prioritizing comfort, she wore simple white shoes. Whether you’re stepping out for a coffee date, shopping, or a casual hangout, this Raazi actress’s look serves just the right inspo.

Alia Bhatt's idea of blending comfort and style for her recent airport look was mind-blowing. The Gucci cardigan was a cozy layer, whereas the no-makeup added a sense of simplicity, showing how much actresses love to keep things subtle with no unnecessary drama.

ALSO READ: Kylie Jenner raises hotness level in red bodycon dress as she poses for mirror selfie