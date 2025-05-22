Athiya Shetty’s simple DIY coffee eye mask shows gentle love for her skin

Athiya Shetty might have decided to step away from Bollywood, but she hasn't stopped sharing her beauty secrets with fans. Known for her love for all things natural, Athiya often posts about her skincare routines, and one of her most-loved hacks is an easy under-eye mask that helps reduce puffiness and refresh tired eyes.

It's simple, budget-friendly, and can be made using ingredients you already have at home. Here's how you can make Athiya Shetty's DIY coffee under-eye mask.

Ingredients:

2 heaping tablespoons of coffee grounds

1/4 cup of warm water

A few ice cubes

2 cotton pads

Steps:

Mix the coffee: In a small bowl, dissolve the coffee grounds in warm water. Stir it well until the mixture is smooth and emulsified.

Cool it down: Add a couple of ice cubes to the coffee mix to cool it. This will give a refreshing, soothing touch when applied under the eyes.

Prepare the patches: Cut two cotton pads into crescent shapes that fit neatly under your eyes.

Soak the pads: Dip the cotton pads into the chilled coffee mixture and let them soak fully.

Apply and relax: Place the soaked pads gently under your eyes. Sit back and relax for about 10 to 15 minutes or until the cotton pads dry and the mixture is absorbed into your skin.

Rinse: Once done, rinse your face with cool water to refresh your skin further.

This natural remedy is a favorite of Athiya's for a reason. It's quick to make, requires no fancy tools, and can easily become a part of your weekly self-care routine.

While Athiya Shetty has said goodbye to films, her influence in the beauty space continues. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Hero, followed by Mubarakan in 2017. Her final screen appearance was in Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019, where she starred opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite getting more film offers, Athiya chose not to pursue acting further.

In a recent interview with Zoom, her father, Suniel Shetty, shared that Athiya told him she was not interested in continuing with films. Instead, she is now focused on motherhood, which he described as the most important and beautiful role of her life.

Athiya married cricketer KL Rahul in 2023. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, whose name means "Gift of God." While Athiya might be away from the silver screen, she remains close to her fans through her lifestyle choices, self-care routines, and family updates.

