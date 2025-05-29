POLL: Did Kajol’s Maa trailer remind you of Munjya, Stree, or was it pure Shaitaan? VOTE

Kajol steps into the role of a fearless and devoted mother in the trailer of her upcoming horror film Maa. The trailer teases a chilling tale of a mother who transforms into a fierce embodiment of Goddess Kali to break a terrifying curse born out of fear, bloodshed, and betrayal. Yet, there’s something about the trailer that feels reminiscent of horror movies like Munjya, Stree, or even Shaitaan. Cast your vote and tell us what you think!

The trailer opens with Kajol navigating a secluded forest road with her daughter in the passenger seat. The daughter mentions she’s experiencing period cramps, and Kajol reassures her they’ll take a break soon and everything will be fine.

However, their journey takes a sinister turn when a shadowy figure crashes against their car window, abruptly pulling them into the eerie village of Chandanpur, where an ominous tale is set to unfold.

Kajol warns her daughter to never leave without her consent. As the mystery deepens, she uncovers the presence of a haunted tree believed to harbor negative spirits.

Ronit Roy’s character enters, revealing that multiple girls have gone missing from that very spot in recent months. Enraged and determined, Kajol vows she won’t allow her daughter to become the next victim in the village’s dark ritual to lift the curse. But the question remains, can she shield her child from the sinister forces closing in?

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “This looks intense and scary! Good to see Kajol in a different role.” A second fan said, “So happy to see production houses exploring the horror verse instead of the action and romantic stuff!” “The trailer looks awesome,” said a second fan.

Maa also stars Indraneil Sengupta, Jitin Gulati, and Kherin Sharma. It is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Subbarayan. Saiwyn Quadras wrote the screenplay, while Sandeep Francis is the editor.

The music composers of the film are Harsh Upadhyay, Rocky Khanna, and Shiv Malhotra. Maa is set to release in theaters on 27 June, 2025.

