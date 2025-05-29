Mumtaz’s ageless glow at 77: Veteran actress shares Akshay Kumar's secret health mantra to turn heads and you can try it too

Many Bollywood stars maintain a strict lifestyle to keep themselves fit and camera-ready, and one common practice among them is skipping dinner. Recently, veteran actress Mumtaz shared that she completely avoids eating at night. She mentioned that it was Akshay Kumar who once advised her not to consume any food after 5 or 6 in the evening, and she has been sticking to that guideline ever since.

Akshay Kumar's golden health tip for actress Mumtaz

In a conversation with Radio Nasha Official, 77-year-old veteran actress Mumtaz reportedly revealed that she skips dinner and opts for fruits in the evening instead. Discussing her daily routine and eating habits, she is said to have emphasized her disciplined approach to food, stating that she avoids overeating and refrains from consuming unhealthy items.

She also reportedly highlighted the importance of regular exercise and self-care, mentioning that she looks after her face and hair by even preparing her own face masks, and is particularly mindful of maintaining strict timings.

Mumtaz reportedly shared details of her daily routine, revealing that she usually goes to bed between 9 and 10 pm and wakes up as early as 4 to 5 am. According to her, she begins her day with exercise at 7 am, followed by a cup of black tea. Her breakfast, she mentioned, is light and non-fattening, and after that, she has a regular lunch.

She reiterated that she does not eat dinner, choosing instead to have some fruits in the evening. Mumtaz also mentioned that the idea of avoiding food later in the day was inspired by Akshay Kumar, who once advised her not to eat anything after 5 or 6 pm, a tip she has followed since.

Akshay Kumar's no-dinner rule

In a previous interview, the Housefull 5 actor had explained the reasoning behind his no-dinner routine, citing ancient scriptures. He reportedly stated that, according to the Shastras, one should avoid eating after 6:30 pm.

He explained that consuming food late at night, around 10 or 11 pm. disrupts the body’s natural rest cycle, as the digestive system remains active while the body tries to relax, which can hinder recovery and place additional stress on the system. Akshay also mentioned that if he does feel hungry after this cut-off time, he opts for lighter options like soups or salads.

Vivek Oberoi on Akshay Kumar's strict routine

Vivek Oberoi had previously recounted an incident highlighting Akshay Kumar’s unwavering discipline. In an interview with ABP News, he reportedly shared that during a dinner gathering at Akshay’s home, the actor quietly excused himself at 9:30 pm, just as the guests were beginning to eat.

Vivek mentioned that they initially assumed Akshay had stepped away momentarily, perhaps to the washroom, but he never returned. The guests waited until 11 pm, only to be informed by Twinkle Khanna that Akshay had already gone to bed. Vivek praised Akshay’s commitment to his routine, calling it a remarkable example of self-discipline.

Manoj Bajpayee also follows similar lifestyle

Manoj Bajpayee also appears to follow a similar lifestyle philosophy, as he had previously revealed that he has not eaten dinner in over 13 to 14 years. In a conversation with Curly Tales, the actor reportedly shared that although he occasionally takes a few bites in the evening, he has largely stayed away from dinner for well over a decade.

He explained that his inspiration came from observing his grandfather, who was always in good health. Motivated by this, he began following his grandfather’s dietary habits, which led to improved energy levels and better weight management.

As he continued the routine, he started experimenting further, gradually extending his fasting hours and eventually eliminating dinner altogether.

He added that even his doctor had advised that eating late can leave undigested food in the stomach, which prompted him to fully commit to the change. He mentioned that after lunch, their kitchen remains closed and only reopens when their daughter returns from her hostel.

Here's how Akshay Kumar's no-diner rule can benefit you as well

Akshay Kumar’s no-dinner rule, avoiding food after 6:30 pm, can offer several health benefits. Eating early gives the body enough time to digest food before rest, allowing better sleep and reducing strain on the digestive system.

This habit may support weight management, improve metabolism, and increase energy levels. It also aligns with the natural circadian rhythm, helping the body function more efficiently.

Inspired by this routine, several celebrities like Mumtaz and Manoj Bajpayee have adopted similar practices, reporting positive outcomes in fitness and overall well-being. Gradually shifting to lighter evening meals like fruits or soups can be a sustainable first step.

What do experts say about the no-dinner rule?

As reported by News18, Mukta Vashisht, Senior Dietician at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital, emphasized that while every person’s body functions differently, it’s generally recommended from a medical standpoint to have dinner early in the evening for better digestion and overall health.

However, she cautioned against completely skipping dinner, as it provides essential nutrients like proteins and carbohydrates. Missing it entirely can lead to nutrient deficiencies, low blood sugar, poor sleep, and even fainting in extreme cases.

For those following intermittent fasting, she advised doing so only under expert supervision. Instead of skipping dinner, she recommended light, healthy options like milk, eggs, cottage cheese, dry fruits, or cherries.

