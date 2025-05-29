Mirzapur Season 4 Criminal Justice season 4 Maa Maa Param Sundari EXCLUSIVE: Diljit begins Border in June Bipasha Basu Akshay Kumar Surbhi Jyoti Gaddar Film Awards

Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning Day 13 India Box Office: Ethan Hunt’s final assignment declines further at the ticket window, nets Rs 2 crore

Mission: Impossible 8 adds Rs 2 crore on Day 13, bringing its Indian total to Rs 77.65 crore, as global numbers push the film into 2025’s top 10 earners.

Seema Sinha
Written by Seema Sinha , Entertainment Journalist
Published on May 29, 2025 | 10:01 PM IST | 21K
Paramount Pictures
Picture Courtesy: Paramount Pictures

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continued to hold steady at the Indian box office as it added Rs 2 crore on its Day 13, today, bringing its cumulative total to Rs 77.65 crore net. The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, marks the thrilling conclusion of the nearly three-decade-long saga during which it managed to impress numerous audiences across the globe with its high-octane action sequences and compelling storyline.

Advertisement

Here’s a day-wise breakdown of Mission: Impossible 8’s collection so far:

Day  Collection (Rs net)
Day 1 Rs 15.50 crore
Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore
Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore
Day 4 Rs 5.50 crore
Day 5 Rs 4.00 crore
Day 6 Rs 4.00 crore
Day 7 Rs 4.00 crore
Day 8 Rs 7.00 crore
Day 9 Rs 7.00 crore
Day 10 Rs 2.50 crore
Day 11 Rs 2.50 crore
Day 12 Rs 2.15 crore
Day 13 Rs 2.00 crore
Total Rs 77.65 crore


Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth and final installment in the iconic series. It follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team as they race against time to stop the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence threatening to unleash global destruction. The film stars an ensemble cast including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, who reprise their roles alongside Cruise’s unforgettable character.

The film’s production was ambitious and therefore lengthy. Announced in January 2019, the seventh and eighth films were planned to be shot back to back under McQuarrie’s direction, who also contributed to the screenplay. Initially titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film was renamed The Final Reckoning in late 2024. Principal photography faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike but resumed in time to wrap by November 2024. Filming took place across several international locations such as England, Malta, South Africa, and Norway.

Advertisement

With an estimated budget between USD 300 to USD 400 million, The Final Reckoning is one of the most expensive films ever made. Despite stiff competition from Lilo & Stitch as well as holdovers like Sinners and Thunderbolts, it opened to the franchise’s largest-ever opening weekend and has grossed over USD 220 million worldwide, making it the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 globally.

The film’s sustained box office performance in India and worldwide underscores Cruise’s appeal and the franchise’s popularity, providing a fitting atmosphere for the conclusion of the epic journey of the Impossible Mission Force.

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible The Final Reckoning Review: Tom Cruise's ambitious actioner can get tiring but it rewards the patient with an INSANE finale

About The Author
Seema Sinha
Seema Sinha
Entertainment Journalist

Seema is a storytelling enthusiast. Beyond the academic hustle, she finds solace in the wo...

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Articles