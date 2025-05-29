Mission: Impossible The Final Reckoning Day 13 India Box Office: Ethan Hunt’s final assignment declines further at the ticket window, nets Rs 2 crore

Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning continued to hold steady at the Indian box office as it added Rs 2 crore on its Day 13, today, bringing its cumulative total to Rs 77.65 crore net. The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, marks the thrilling conclusion of the nearly three-decade-long saga during which it managed to impress numerous audiences across the globe with its high-octane action sequences and compelling storyline.

Here’s a day-wise breakdown of Mission: Impossible 8’s collection so far:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 15.50 crore Day 2 Rs 15.75 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 5.50 crore Day 5 Rs 4.00 crore Day 6 Rs 4.00 crore Day 7 Rs 4.00 crore Day 8 Rs 7.00 crore Day 9 Rs 7.00 crore Day 10 Rs 2.50 crore Day 11 Rs 2.50 crore Day 12 Rs 2.15 crore Day 13 Rs 2.00 crore Total Rs 77.65 crore

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is the eighth and final installment in the iconic series. It follows Ethan Hunt (Cruise) and his team as they race against time to stop the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence threatening to unleash global destruction. The film stars an ensemble cast including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett, who reprise their roles alongside Cruise’s unforgettable character.

The film’s production was ambitious and therefore lengthy. Announced in January 2019, the seventh and eighth films were planned to be shot back to back under McQuarrie’s direction, who also contributed to the screenplay. Initially titled Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, the film was renamed The Final Reckoning in late 2024. Principal photography faced delays due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike but resumed in time to wrap by November 2024. Filming took place across several international locations such as England, Malta, South Africa, and Norway.

With an estimated budget between USD 300 to USD 400 million, The Final Reckoning is one of the most expensive films ever made. Despite stiff competition from Lilo & Stitch as well as holdovers like Sinners and Thunderbolts, it opened to the franchise’s largest-ever opening weekend and has grossed over USD 220 million worldwide, making it the eighth highest-grossing film of 2025 globally.

The film’s sustained box office performance in India and worldwide underscores Cruise’s appeal and the franchise’s popularity, providing a fitting atmosphere for the conclusion of the epic journey of the Impossible Mission Force.

