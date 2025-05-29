Shiva Rajkumar reacts to Kamal Haasan facing backlash over Kannada language row and 'apologize to Karnataka' calls

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar openly defended Kamal Haasan after the Thug Life actor stirred controversy with his recent remark. He questioned why the veteran actor is facing criticism for his statement. Shiva Rajkumar also asked why people are asking Haasan to apologize.

In his words, the Om actor said, “Kamal sir has always spoken highly of Kannada and has expressed great admiration for Bengaluru. He speaks with pride about our city. We’ve grown up watching him, and I’ve been a die-hard fan of Kamal sir for years.”

Commenting on the heated controversy, Shiva Rajkumar asked critics what they have done for the Kannada cinema industry and if they have ever provided opportunities to young talents, like Haasan has.

Moreover, the Kannada actor replied to those who questioned him for admiring Kamal Haasan over his own father, Rajkumar. The Jailer actor said, “Father is Family. But Kamal sir is different. He’s not just a star, he's been a true inspiration to me. Like each of you may have a favourite actor. For me, it’s always been Kamal sir. He understands exactly what the audience needs, and I truly believe he always delivers.”

For those unaware, Kamal Haasan was recently caught up in controversy after he made a remark that Kannada was born out of Tamil. During his speech at Thug Life audio launch, the veteran actor, speaking to Shiva Rajkumar, said, “My life and my soul is Tamil. Your language Kannada was born from Tamil. So, you are included in that.”

After Haasan’s comments, many netizens responded with harsh comments against him. He faced massive backlash.

Coming to his work front, Kamal Haasan, next, is set to appear in the lead role in Thug Life. The Mani Ratnam directorial is an actioner that features the tale of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, a Yakuza-like gangster.

Presumed dead, the gangster makes a return from his grave and suspects his foster son, Amaran, to be the conspirator for wants him dead. What follows in the film is a battle of death between father and son, with one emerging on top.

With Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the leading roles, the movie enjoys an ensemble cast of Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Joju George, and more. It is slated to release on June 5, 2025.

