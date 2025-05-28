Anushka Sharma pairs pinstripe shirt with denim jeans and proves formals are not just for office, clicked with Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma, the Bollywood actress, carries an impeccable sense of fashion when it comes to serving sophisticated and elegant style. The diva wore a polished attire for her latest airport look and proved that it only takes good color and simple fashion pieces to make a statement. Let’s go through her outfit and take styling notes!

Anushka Sharma, along with Virat Kohli, was papped at the airport, serving a Pinterest-worthy fashion aesthetic. She wore a formal blue shirt, which she may or may not have sneaked out from Kohli’s wardrobe! The billowy shirt featured white pinstripes, making the case for golf-core fashion aesthetic. The actress rolled up her sleeves and tucked the shirt into her jeans for an effortless look.

The fashionista paired her blue shirt with navy blue denim jeans, creating the perfect cool-toned palette. The high-waist denim jeans cinched around the thighs and flared thereafter, making it a stylish yet comfy staple. The plain jeans with a formal shirt isn’t something you expect to see, but Sharma surely pulled it off.

Accessorizing her fit minimally with dainty jewelry, the Phillauri actress adorned sparkly drop earrings and skipped any neckpiece. She further wore a golden bracelet and a watch, aligning with the semi-formal theme of her attire.

Channeling the sporty vibe, Anushka flung on sneakers for her active day ahead. The white shoes with green accents were an eccentric but playful addition to Sharma’s airport sway.

The actress’s teammate carried her lavish arm candy—the Balenciaga tote bag in white canvas and silver accents was a perfect accompaniment for the flight. This bag is listed on the fashion search platform, LYST, with a price tag of Rs 2,36,000 (USD 2,763).

Mrs. Kohli kept her airport look glam-free, flaunting her natural beauty. She styled her hair center-parted, with her long straight strands delivering a fine, put-together look.

