Inside Hrithik Roshan’s luxurious Mumbai family home: Cozy personalized wall to classic interior

Step into the Roshan family residence in Mumbai, and you’ll quickly sense that this is no ordinary celebrity home. With shimmering chandeliers, jewel-toned sofas, and thoughtfully curated interiors, the space exudes elegance, but it’s the warmth and lived-in charm that truly set it apart. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Sunaina Roshan, sister of actor Hrithik Roshan, opened up about the emotional depth and memories tied to their family home.

Advertisement

“We moved here around 2001 or 2002. Before this, we lived in a much smaller house just across the street,” Sunaina recalls. “That first home was compact but full of heart. It was the first house Dad bought after renting for so many years. We were always close, literally and emotionally.”

The Roshans’ living room space

The Roshans’ current home, in contrast, is expansive, tastefully designed, and filled with cozy corners and personal touches. The living room, a blend of maroon and deep blue sofas beneath a gleaming chandelier, makes a bold yet inviting statement. A large dining table sits at the heart of the space, symbolic of the family's long-standing bond over shared meals.

“Food has always been a big part of our lives,” says Sunaina. “I used to be a foodie. Dad still is. And my nephew loves food, too. Mom jokes that if Hrithik wasn’t an actor, he’d be in the Guinness Book of Records as the world’s biggest foodie!”

Advertisement

Hrithik, now living independently, still holds the family home close to his heart. The house has evolved with the family over the years. Each member contributed to the interior design, making it a true reflection of their personalities.

Sunaina Roshan’s bedroom

Sunaina planned her bedroom herself, while the rest of the space was a collaborative effort involving their parents and Hrithik’s ex-wife, Sussanne Khan.

“We wanted to keep it simple, not flashy,” she explains. “Your home should reflect who you are.”

Watch the full video here:

The Roshans’ card room and family photo wall

This authenticity is visible in every room, from the elegant family photo wall filled with cherished memories to the card room, where filmmaker Rakesh Roshan continues a decades-old tradition of playing cards with close friends.

The card room seems like a retreat corner in the house after a busy day at work.

“That card room is Dad’s sanctuary,” Sunaina smiles. “He’s been playing with the same group of friends for over 40 to 45 years. It’s never just about the game, it’s about bonding, unwinding, and reliving memories.”

Advertisement

The bar area, where Rakesh Roshan often entertains, is another favorite corner. His meticulous eye for detail and deep pride in the home shine through. “He’s very house-proud,” Sunaina says. “He’s always suggesting where new pictures should go.”

Though luxurious, the Roshan home never feels impersonal. It’s a place of nostalgia, laughter, quiet dinners, and vibrant get-togethers. It tells the story of a family that’s close-knit, grounded, and full of love.

As Sunaina puts it, “For me, home means family. And family means togetherness, love, unconditional love, and support. That’s what makes a house truly a home.”

From its glamorous aesthetics to its emotional core, the Roshan family home is more than just a house. It’s a living legacy of love, memories, and connection.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan’s sister Sunaina reveals her ‘face was sagging’ after losing 15 kilos; claims people trolled her: ‘I’ve done Botox’