ASEA 2025 Full Winners List Day 2: BTS' Jin ties with Lovely Runner for Best OST, Byeon Woo Seok-Kim Hye Yoon grab 3 trophies each

Asia Star Entertainer Awards 2025 (ASEA) Day 1 kicked off yesterday, May 28, and let’s just say — it started strong. From powerhouse wins by BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, ENHYPEN, aespa, and Heart2Heart, the energy was off the charts, and the crowd was living for it.

Now, it’s Day 2, the final stretch, and the vibe is pure glam, talent and power. Held at the iconic K-Arena Yokohama in Japan, this two-day celebration of Asia’s brightest stars is proving to be even bigger and bolder in its second year. With the global rise of K-pop and K-drama still going strong, ASEA 2025 is the place to be.

Let’s dive into the winners' list to see who won what and how many awards they received.

ASEA 2025 Day 2 Winners List

I-DLE took home Record of the Year, proving once again they’re fan favourite.

BADVILLAIN – Snagged the HOT TREND title for bringing bold energy and standout debut vibes.

NouerA – Took home HOT TREND for making waves with fresh sound and style.

HANA – Crowned THE BEST NEW ARTIST (Singer) with a breakthrough that’s impossible to ignore.

n.SSign – Named HOT ICON, proving their growing influence in the new-gen scene.

FANTASY BOYS – Also grabbed HOT ICON status for their fan-fueled momentum.

SKY-HI – Won PRODUCER OF THE YEAR for shaping some of the most talked-about hits.

ATARASHII GAKKO! – Took THE BEST ARTIST (Singer) with their genre-blending impact and bold identity.

I-DLE – Earned GLOBAL K-POP LEADER for dominating charts and stages worldwide.

CHOO YOUNGWOO – A double win: GLOBAL RISING ARTIST and BEST ARTIST (Actor) for his growing star power.

JIN (BTS) – Won THE BEST OST for “Close to You."

ECLIPSE – Also took THE BEST OST for “Sudden Shower."

SAKURAZAKA46 – Honored with THE PLATINUM award for their continued excellence.

ZEROBASEONE – Big win with THE PLATINUM and PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

&TEAM – Secured THE PLATINUM

THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE – Claimed THE PLATINUM

THE BOYZ – Walked away with THE PLATINUM and BEST CONCEPTUAL ARTIST.

I-DLE – Also bagged THE PLATINUM, doubling up alongside their GLOBAL K-POP LEADER win.

BTOB – Awarded THE BEST VOCAL GROUP for their unmatched harmonies.

PLAVE – Another double win: THE BEST GROUP (Male) and FAN CHOICE 5th Gen.

LIM YOUNG WOONG – Took home FAN CHOICE ARTIST (Singer).

LEE SEYOUNG & KENTARO SAKAGUCHI – Voted FAN CHOICE COUPLE.

KIM HYE YOON – Triple crown winner: FAN CHOICE CHARACTER (Lovely Runner), BEST ARTIST (Actress), and FAN CHOICE ARTIST (Actress)

BYEON WOO SEOK – Took both FAN CHOICE ARTIST (Actor) and BEST ARTIST (Actor)

JO YURI – Named BEST NEW ARTIST (Actress)

Who Won How Many Awards?

Kim Hye Yoon took home 3 awards — Fan Choice Character, Best Artist (Actress), and Fan Choice Artist (Actress).

Byeon Woo Seok grabbed 3 awards — Best Artist (Actor) and Fan Choice Artist (Actor), and BEST OST For Eclipse.

Choo Young Woo also secured 2 awards — Global Rising Artist and Best Artist (Actor).

ZEROBASEONE walked away with 2 awards — The Platinum and Performance of the Year.

THE BOYZ earned 2 awards — The Platinum and Best Conceptual Artist.

I-DLE took home 3 awards— Global K-pop Leader, The Platinum, and Record of the Year.

PLAVE claimed 2 fan-powered wins — Best Group (Male) and Fan Choice 5th Gen.

BTS’ Jin claimed 1 award — Best OST for “Close to You”.

Day 2 marked the grand finale of ASEA 2025, and every winner was truly well-deserving. But this night wasn’t just about trophies—it was the vibe, the fan power, and those electric moments that remind us why K-entertainment has the world hooked. A perfect ending to an unforgettable celebration.

