Kajol shows how to style plain black saree with embellished golden blouse and bold eye makeup

Whatever the event is, when it’s Kajol making an appearance, it’s not possible to take our eyes off. Today, on 29th May, for the grand trailer launch of her upcoming horror movie, Maa, the actress made an appearance in a black saree, and she looked absolutely gorgeous. The beauty queen always carries traditional and modernity hand-in-hand; this time too, it was the same. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit!

Kajol, alongside her husband Ajay Devgan, made an appearance in a stunning black saree. The plain saree was itself making a statement, showing that going for black can never be a wrong decision. With the traditional drape, she neatly tucked the pleats at the centre of her waist, whereas the pallu was gracefully styled over her shoulder. She carried the ends in the opposite hands.

Adding a shine to her look, the actress beautifully styled it with the deep neckline blouse adorned with the intricate golden embellishments all over it, including the shoulders. This combination of gold and black was eye-catching, perfectly blending traditional with contemporary style. It’s elegant, modern, and of course not too blingy!

Her hair was left open, combed neatly, and parted in the middle. And not taking the focus away from her outfit, she kept the accessories minimal with a chunky golden stack of kadas and adorned her forehead with a round bindi.

With her on-point makeup, the My Name is Khan actress added a flawless glow to her radiant skin. Starting with the right shade base of foundation and concealer, she added a hint of blush on her cheeks, smoky eyeshadow, and light purple shade lipstick as a final touch.

Kajol has got that eye-catching charm that no matter what she wears, she always manages to turn heads! Looking at her styling approach, a classic black and golden combination, she just casually dropped another fashion inspo for us.

