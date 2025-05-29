Criminal Justice Season 4: Who plays what in Pankaj Tripathi-led legal drama? Know full cast details here

Advocate Madhav Mishra (played by Pankaj Tripathi) returns to tackle another challenging case that only he has the expertise to resolve! Criminal Justice, inspired by the popular British series of the same title, is back with its fourth season, featuring everyone’s favorite lawyer taking on a brand-new legal battle. The show focuses on one murder victim, two prime suspects, and everyone from the same family. Scroll down to discover all the details about the cast of Criminal Justice Season 4.

Meet the cast of Criminal Justice Season 4

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub plays Dr. Raj Nagpal in the show. He is a surgeon who is the prime suspect in the murder of his daughter's nurse, Roshni Saluja. Raj is also facing a rift in his relationship with his wife, Anju, and their daughter Ira has Asperger's syndrome. The season revolves around Raj's defense against the murder charge.

Surveen Chawla

Surveen Chawla plays Raj Nagpal’s wife in the legal drama. She has a pivotal part, portraying the accused’s spouse who finds herself entangled in legal troubles.

Asha Negi

Asha Negi plays Roshni Saluja, a nurse whose shocking murder sets the stage for the season's gripping mystery: Who did it, how, and why?

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh portrays Shivani Mathur, a pivotal character whose involvement adds complexity to the unfolding legal drama.

Shweta Basu Prasad

Shweta Basu Prasad portrays Lekha Agastya, a determined and principled public prosecutor. Her character is central to the legal proceedings surrounding the murder of nurse Roshni Saluja, played by Asha Negi. Lekha's role is pivotal in the courtroom drama, as she navigates complex legal and ethical dilemmas in her pursuit of justice.

Khushboo Atree

In Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Season 4), Khushboo Atre portrays Ratna Mishra, the supportive wife of Advocate Madhav Mishra (Pankaj Tripathi). While her role is not central to the legal drama's main case, Ratna's presence offers a glimpse into Madhav's personal life, providing emotional depth to the series.

According to Pinkvilla's review, Criminal Justice 4 delivers a compelling legal thriller that fans of the series will enjoy. Not only is its premise exciting, but the dialogues are also first-rate, packing a solid punch. Pankaj Tripathi's humour is unchallengable, and it is again proven with the 4th season of Criminal Justice.

