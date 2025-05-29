SEVENTEEN tops K-pop touring list with 167 billion KRW in ticket sales revenue, beating ATEEZ and BTS’ J-Hope

Whether it’s their explosive global presence or their unwavering impact at home, SEVENTEEN is making every move count in 2025. From the high-energy release of THUNDER to the fan-fueled HAPPY BURSTDAY celebrations, the group is lighting up the K-pop scene with back-to-back highlights.

CARATs are riding the wave of excitement with every new drop. But beyond the fandom frenzy, SEVENTEEN is setting new standards in the music industry with their touring power and record-breaking revenues, firmly securing their spot at the top.

SEVENTEEN's Touring Revenue Ranking

According to Billboard’s semi-annual Boxscore report (covering October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025), SEVENTEEN has landed in the global top three for ticket sales, pulling in a staggering KRW 167 billion (approx. USD 129 million) from their world tour. That’s 30 shows across 14 cities in North America and Asia, with a total of 842,000 fans attending.

Their 2024-2025 ‘RIGHT HERE’ tour began in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, and showcased not only their performance prowess but also their unmatched ability to connect with audiences worldwide. Even HAPPY BURSTDAY, the 5th mini album, sold 2.27 million copies on its first day.

Global Giants and a K-pop Powerhouse: SEVENTEEN Climbs the World Stage

SEVENTEEN is now rubbing shoulders with the biggest names in global music, landing just behind Coldplay (USD 142.1 million) and Shakira (USD 130 million) in concert ticket sales.

But what truly makes this moment remarkable is how far they’ve come in such a short time. Just last year, SEVENTEEN ranked 16th on the same chart with USD 67.5 million in sales. In 2025, they’ve nearly doubled that figure, bringing in an incredible USD 129 million (KRW 167 billion) from their world tour.

K-pop Tour Power Rankings

Within the K-pop landscape, SEVENTEEN’s lead is even more pronounced. The next closest act, ATEEZ, generated USD 28.4 million (KRW 39.2 billion), followed by BTS member J-Hope, whose solo tour brought in USD 28.1 million (KRW 38.8 billion). Enhypen and Tomorrow X Together (TXT) came in fourth and fifth with KRW 35.3 billion and KRW 34.7 billion, respectively.

SEVENTEEN isn’t just performing—they’re dominating. With chart-topping releases, sold-out stadiums, and a fandom growing stronger by the minute, 2025 is proving to be their year in every possible way.