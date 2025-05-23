11 makeup trends inspired by your favorite B-town celebs

Think you know only one way to do your makeup? With so many makeup tutorials on the internet, it’s easy to feel lost. But don’t worry! The Bollywood ladies are here to provide some serious makeover magic. Be it a brunch with friends or a grand celebration, follow this style guide to take your look from drab to fab. Let’s get started!

11 Celebrity-approved Makeup to Try in 2025

Let’s take a look at some trending makeup styles, straight from our favorite actress’s fashion manual:

1. Deepika Padukone

Deepika’s bold and gothic makeup is perfect if you’re attending a wedding reception or a glam party. She chooses the soft glam look for her eyes with a nude brown eyeshadow on her upper and lower eyelids and emphasizes her lips with dark maroon lipstick. She volumizes her thick brows and finishes the look with a Frida Kahlo-inspired updo.

2. Alia Bhatt



Alia is the queen of minimal makeup. She embraces the cottage core resplendently and keeps her makeup subtle for the most part. She completely ditches foundation or any other base for her makeup and directly applies a generous amount of blush on her cheeks. She applies some brow gel and mascara before heading out!

3. Anushka Sharma

Like Alia, Anushka also follows a makeup regime that highlights her natural facial features. Be it a press conference or cheering for her husband from the stands, you’ll barely spot the PK actress with a full face of makeup. If you follow Anushka’s makeup looks, you'll know that she religiously wears nude pink lip shades. After putting on some subtle eye makeup and bronzing her cheekbones, she is ready to rock the day.

4. Katrina Kaif



Being the owner of a best-selling makeup brand and someone who did her makeup in many of her movies, Katrina certainly knows how to pick suitable makeup for any occasion. Her no-makeup makeup look, using only minimal face makeup and lip gloss, is a game-changer and perfect for a casual outing with friends or a beach day!

5. Kiara Advani

Kiara’s recent look at the Met Gala was a head-turner. The golden heart-shaped armor and her elegant makeup proved to be a class apart. Her makeup artist, Mehak Oberoi, went for a sun-kissed, dewy makeup look. She highlighted Kiara’s eyes with a cat-eye look, gave a golden touch-up to her T-zone, and applied a nude brown shade on her lips.

6. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The queen of Cannes is back with another dazzling look. She proudly embodied Indian femininity and wore vermilion and a saree. For her makeup, she chose to wear red lipstick, along with winged eyeliner, looking dazzling and elegant.

7. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka’s refined taste in makeup truly speaks for itself. Her mantra is to keep it simple yet elegant. It appears that our desi girl is a big fan of all shades of nude. Her beige aesthetic is further accentuated with a nude lipstick and nude eye combo.

8. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena is one of the actresses who is known for being a trendsetter. Bebo is a style icon who likes to play around with different makeup looks. Her cut-crease eye makeup and glossy nude lip combo are here to slay.

9. Ananya Panday

Ananya is making a name for herself as a fashion influencer. She believes that less is more when it comes to her makeup. Her minimal makeup with metallic hue and pink lips is a statement look at any function.

10. Sonam Kapoor

The Bollywood diva is not that active in the acting scene anymore and is a full-time model. Sonam Kapoor elegantly carries fusion styles. Her ombre eye makeup, nude lips, and blushed cheeks align with the actress’s desire to experiment with different makeup styles.

11. Kajol

Kajol’s look is perfect for festive days. She keeps it simple with minimal makeup and some heavy jewelry. Kohl-rimmed eyes and pink lipstick are all the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress needs to accompany her gorgeous saree.

Your makeup has the ability to jazz up any outfit. It’s important to understand that not every makeup look fits every occasion. Some of these looks are timeless classics. However, keep in mind that many factors go behind the stars looking their absolute best in front of the camera. You must choose a makeup look that fits the theme and your individuality.