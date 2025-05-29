10 RAW confessions from Bipasha Basu that hint at her comeback after spending time with daughter Devi

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu has entertained us for decades. She has given some amazing performances and some memorable characters that have made a special place in our hearts. However, after her wedding with Karan Singh Grover, she stepped away from the filmy world to focus on her family. She now also has a three year old daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover. Now, in an interview with ETimes, she opened up on making her acting comeback with right time and script, her daughter Devi, missing acting and more.

Advertisement

10 interesting revelations by Bipasha Basu

1. Bipasha Basu on stepping away from filmy world

Talking about taking a much-deserved sabbatical after her full-fledged role in the 2015 film Alone, Bipasha Basu shared that she began working when was just 15 years of age. Now, she needed a break.

She shared that after her marriage, she ‘consciously’ stepped away from her career to enjoy her married life and the perks she has worked hard enough to achieve. Bipasha further revealed that the three years of her marriage life went by very fast when she was just enjoying being in love and settling down.

2. Bipasha Basu on embracing motherhood

The Alone actress then wanted to take the next big step in her life by embracing motherhood. Calling it a ‘little difficult’ time, she shared that she had to make some strong decisions for it, but she did it taking her own time for it.

Bipasha Basu also revealed that she doesn’t want to miss any opportunity of being with her little girl Devi. She admitted the hard work that went behind to raise a child and express gratitude for being able to do that. She added that she has already worked hard and now can easily step back to take a break and be with the family.

Advertisement

3. Bipasha Basu on missing acting

Bipasha, though away from camera by choice, admits missing that life and acting. She shared that she used to act every day for 20 years and now she really misses it. The Humshakals actress also revealed that she will make her comeback very soon.

4. Bipasha Basu open to acting comeback, but in no rush to decide

Bipasha Basu shed light on returning to work and said that she is open to it but isn’t in a hurry to make a comeback. She’s not chasing a specific role or project, instead, she’s embracing the unknown with an open heart.

The Raaz 3 actress shared, “I have no idea. I'm all open. I've always been a very open person. So just bring it on. When I'm ready, bring it on. And I will choose and do so. I feel like if I have to commit, then will I have time, otherwise I'm going to keep pushing this.”

Advertisement

5. Bipasha Basu on current situation for women

Bipasha expressed confidence about the present landscape for women, noting that things are looking up with more opportunities and platforms now available. She also reflected on how society’s perspective towards women has evolved, moving away from traditional stereotypes.

6. Bipasha Basu on taking up challenging roles

The Players actress also shared that she has always taken up challenging roles right from her debut which has proved to be quite successful for her. She added that she goes with the theory of living life completely.

7. Bipasha Basu on finding right balance

Bipasha Basu also opened up on finding the balance between life and work. However, she shared that she isn’t following the same currently and is completely focusing on her daughter. She added that she will find balance when the right time comes.

8. Bipasha Basu on making her daughter Devi proud

The actress also shared that she wants her daughter to know about her work apart from just being a mother to her. Sharing details about her little one, the actress revealed that her kid is becoming ‘more intelligent and sharper’.

Advertisement

Recalling an incident, she said, “She always is curious - 'Why are people taking Mama's pictures at airports?'. She frowns. She doesn't understand it, right now. But I want to make her proud and I want to do some substantial work which will make her proud as she's growing up.”

9. Bipasha Basu on her daughter turning fashionista

Bipasha Basu also revealed that her daughter Devi, who is just three years old, has become a fashionista. She shared that she has now become the stylist of her daughter, who loves being dressed everyday.

Bipasha added that she is the opposite and doesn’t like to dress up on normal days and her daughter has gained the qualities of her father Karan Singh Grover.

Further, the actress shared that her kid loves to see herself in the mirror after getting ready. Even at times, she instructs Bipasha to get ready while going out. Taking the credit, she shared that her stylist is ‘excellent’ hence she is turning into a fashionista.

She also revealed that people often asked her how she makes hairstyle on her daughter who is ‘so small’. She admitted that Devi sits very patiently when getting her hair done.

Advertisement

10. Bipasha Basu on interviews

Bipasha Basu also revealed her belief in appearing for interviews only when she has some content to share with her audiences. She is quite clear about this though. She added that she doesn’t want to just speak for the sake of it, calling her life ‘very simple right now’.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Mika Singh calls out Bipasha Basu for 10 crore loss; says karma has caught up with her and Karan Singh Grover: ‘Dono chahite ghar baithe hain’