BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s brother and agency react to allegations of non-consensual filming of women: ‘We are currently…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of non-consensual acts, hidden recordings, and s*xual coercion, which may be distressing to some readers. Please proceed with caution!

Jisoo’s older brother, Kim Jung Hoon, has finally addressed the serious allegations made against him in a now-deleted anonymous post that went viral on May 29. The claims, which involved accusations of non-consensual filming and s*xual misconduct, sparked widespread attention and backlash.

In response to the growing controversy, the BLACKPINK star’s brother has stepped forward to deny all accusations and express his intent to take legal action.

His official response and what the agency said

Soon after the accusations spread across online communities and social media, Kim Jung Hoon issued a statement via Ilgan Sports. In the statement, he firmly denied all claims made against him. He made it clear that he would be pursuing legal proceedings against the author of the post for defamation and spreading false information.

Blissoo also released a short statement regarding the issue. It is a recently established entertainment agency where he serves as the head and Jisoo is the public face. A spokesperson for the agency said, “We are currently verifying the facts.” They implied that they are looking into the matter internally before making any further public comment.

The allegations that sparked the uproar

The controversy began when an anonymous user shared a disturbing post on Blind. It is an online platform where professionals often communicate anonymously. The post claimed that the author had once engaged in a s*xual relationship with Jisoo’s brother. The user later discovered that the encounter had been secretly recorded using a hidden camera.

What intensified the reaction was the claim that these recordings had been shown to acquaintances. The accused allegedly boasted about having multiple such illicit videos of different women. The post further alleged that he had manipulated several women into sending explicit videos, even while his wife was pregnant.

The alleged victim described his pattern of treating women without regard for their consent or dignity. Although the original post has since been removed, it rapidly gained attention. It led to public outrage and intense scrutiny.

Jisoo’s connection to her brother

Jisoo, a globally recognized member of BLACKPINK, is currently affiliated with Blissoo. It is the entertainment label her brother launched in February 2024. She serves as the brand’s main ambassador. Meanwhile, her brother is in charge of both Blissoo and its parent company, Biomom - a business known for its children’s health supplements.

The scandal has not only drawn focus to the accused but has also placed public pressure on Jisoo and her brand associations. She has not personally commented on the controversy yet. As legal proceedings and internal investigations unfold, the case is likely to remain under the spotlight in the days to come.

