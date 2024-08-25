Stray Kids members surprise fans with solo songs at dominATE World Tour in Seoul; TXT’s Beomgyu, JUST B’s Lim Jimin in attendance

Stray Kids, the famous K-pop boy group who recently made a comeback with their mini album ATE recently kickstarted their highly awaited world tour dominATE in Seoul yesterday. The concert was also attended by TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu and JUST B’s Lim Jimin who cheered Stray Kids that day.

On August 24, 2024, Stray Kids finally kickstarted their highly anticipated third world tour, the dominATE World Tour at the KSPO Dome in Seoul.

Meanwhile, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Beomgyu along with JUST B’s Lim Jimin also came to cheer Stray Kids at the dominATE World Tour in Seoul. They were both spotted sitting together, and the TXT member even had a Stray Kids light stick.

See TXT’s Beomgyu and JUST B’s Lim Jimin at the Stray Kids dominATE World Tour in Seoul here:

Additionally, one of the biggest surprises of the dominATE World Tour in Seoul was that all the Stray Kids members surprised fans with special solo song performances. All Stray Kids members namely Bang Chan, Hyunjin, Changbin, Han, Lee Know, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. performed special solo stages at the dominATE World Tour in Seoul.

Watch Stray Kids members’ special solo song performances at the dominATE World Tour in Seoul here:

Advertisement

Stray Kids has established itself as one of the most popular fourth-generation boy groups who are well known for their unique music style and performance style. Stray Kids consists of eight members namely Bang Chan, Changbin, Han, Seungmin, Felix, Hyunjin, Lee Know, and I.N.

Stray Kids most recently made a banging comeback with their ninth mini album ATE on July 19, 2024, alongside the lead track Chk Chk Boom whose music video had a special appearance from Marvel stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.

Additionally, Stray Kids also sang the original soundtrack (OST) Slash for the Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine released on July 23, 2024.

In other recent news, Stray Kids members renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment on July 18, 2024.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids became the only group in Billboard history to top the Billboard 200 at number 1 with 5 consecutive albums with the recent album ATE.

ALSO READ: Stray Kids moves out from group dorm, reveals WHICH members are living in 'newlywed home'; Watch