Samantha Ruth Prabhu's favorite Vegan filter coffee Chia pudding recipe

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has always impressed her fans with her commitment to fitness and healthy living. Whether it's the wellness tips or nutritious recipes, the actress continues to inspire many with her lifestyle choices. A confessed coffee lover, Samantha particularly enjoys filter coffee, a South Indian staple known for its strong, bittersweet flavor and creamy texture.

During the pandemic, she collaborated with Upasana Konidela on an episode of Ur Life and shared a special vegan dessert recipe by Aditi Mammen Gupta. The star prepared a delightful filter coffee chia pudding that is not only delicious but also vegan and high in fiber.

It’s a perfect blend of coffee and chocolate, making it a great option for coffee enthusiasts and those looking for a healthy treat. Prepared with coconut milk, it’s dairy-free, easy to make, and can be enjoyed as a breakfast option or a dessert.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup chia seeds

1/4 cup maple syrup or jaggery syrup

1/2 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons filter coffee or instant coffee decoction

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

Method

This fuss-free recipe takes around 20 minutes of preparation and is best served chilled after an overnight rest in the refrigerator. It’s budget-friendly, packed with fiber, and contains just 146 calories per serving.

In a large bowl, combine the chia seeds, coconut milk, coffee decoction, cocoa powder, and syrup of your choice.

Mix everything well until the ingredients are fully incorporated.

If the mixture appears too thick, add a couple of tablespoons of water to reach the desired consistency.

Cover the bowl and refrigerate the mixture overnight. This allows the chia seeds to absorb the liquid and turn into a thick, pudding-like texture.

The next day, serve the pudding in small glasses or bowls. Top it with your favorite chopped dry fruits, granola, or chocolate chips for flavor and crunch.

Benefits of vegan filter coffee chia pudding

Dr. Lakshmi K, in the same video, highlighted the health benefits of the recipe, noting that it contains only 146 calories per serving. She added that consuming two cups of coffee a day is believed to help reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

As for the sweeteners used in the pudding, maple syrup or jaggery are both great options. Jaggery, in particular, is rich in iron and can help reduce anemia. The doctor further pointed out that the recipe contains just 6.9 calories of healthy fat.

The vegan filter coffee and chocolate chia seed mousse is a delicious way to indulge while keeping yourself healthy.

