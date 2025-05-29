Box Office: Amid Karate Kid Legends, Jackie Chan says he’ll be 100 making Rush Hour 4; revisiting the franchise's theatrical performance

As Jackie Chan gears up for another Karate Kid installment titled Karate Kid: Legends, debuting this Friday, the legendary martial artist is also eyeing a return in another beloved franchise, Rush Hour. The actor, now in his 70s, recently spoke with Screen Rant, where he joked that if things don’t move fast, he and his co-star Chris Tucker will be 100 years old by the time Rush Hour 4 gets made.

“I don’t know. Ask the director, ask the studio, ask the writer,” Chan told the publication when asked about the rumored sequel. “Hurry up! Otherwise, Chris Tucker and me [will be] 100 years old. We’ll be old men doing Rush Hour.”

The last entry in the action-comedy series hit theaters in 2007. However, as far back as 2017, Chan had confirmed that both he and Tucker had agreed on a script for Rush Hour 4. Since then, development has remained a work in progress. Still, the duo’s eagerness and enduring chemistry keep hopes alive for longtime fans.

The original Rush Hour, released in 1998, became an instant box office hit, grossing over USD 245 million worldwide on a USD 35 million budget. Its sequel, Rush Hour 2 (2001), proved even more successful, earning a staggering USD 347.4 million against a USD 90 million production cost. The third installment in 2007, though not as strong as its predecessor, still brought in USD 256.6 million worldwide.

Here’s a breakdown of the franchise’s box office performance:

Rush Hour: Opened with USD 33 million, earning USD 141.2 million domestically and USD 245 million globally.

Rush Hour 2: Debuted to USD 67.4 million, collecting USD 226.2 million in North America and USD 347 million worldwide.

Rush Hour 3: Opened with USD 49.1 million, finishing with USD 140.1 million domestically and USD 256.6 million globally.

In addition to Rush Hour 4, Chan expressed interest in reviving the Shanghai Noon franchise alongside Owen Wilson. Titled Shanghai Dawn, the sequel has reportedly been in development since 2016, with Jared Hess attached to direct.

While Chan continues to build his legacy with projects like Karate Kid: Legends, fans can’t help but manifest one more Rush Hour installment with the iconic duo that redefined buddy cop comedies.

