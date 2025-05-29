10 Best Child Performances in Hollywood: Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone to Owen Cooper in Adolescence

Hollywood has seen some remarkable performances from child artists that we remember years later, too. Several young stars have become Tinseltown sweethearts, impressing critics and audiences alike. Whether it's Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone or Owen Cooper in Adolescence, these performances have proved that child actors can grab audiences' attention with their raw talent. With the right script and direction, these little protagonists captivated viewers worldwide and garnered critical acclaim along with accolades.

Check out the 10 best child performances of all time below!

Daniel Radcliffe in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Age During Filming: 11 years old

Role: Harry Potter

Director: Chris Columbus

Notable Awards/Nominations:

Nominated for Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor (2002)

Nominated for MTV Movie Awards for Breakthrough Male Performance (2002)

Nominated for Empire Awards for Best Child Performance (2002)

Daniel Radcliffe became a global star with his role in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. The first film of the highly popular franchise shaped an entire generation’s childhood. His performance left a lasting impact on younger audiences and secured him a permanent spot in pop culture. The world of wizards appealed to kids and teens, and the three young lead actors, portraying Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Wesley, connected with fans.

Hailee Steinfeld in True Grit

Age During Filming: 13 years old

Role: Mattie Ross

Director: Joel and Ethan Coen (Coen Brothers)

Notable Awards/Nominations:

Nominated for Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress (2011)

Nominated for BAFTA Awards for Best Actress in a Leading Role (2011)

Nominated for Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Won Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer (2011)

Critics were all praise for Steinfeld's performance in True Grit, and many called her a "true gift" to Hollywood. At the young age of 13, the child actress perfectly portrayed a fierce, intelligent, and determined young girl seeking justice for her father's murder.

Quvenzhané Wallis in Beasts of the Southern Wild

Age During Filming: 6 years old

Role: Hushpuppy

Director: Benh Zeitlin

Notable Awards/Nominations:

Nominated for Academy Award for Best Actress (2013)

Won Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Young Performer (2013)

Won Black Reel Award for Outstanding Breakthrough Performance (2013)

Nominated for Saturn Award for Best Performance by a Younger Actor (2013)

Wallis's performance in Beasts of the Southern Wild is seen as one of the most stunning debuts by a child star in Hollywood history. Her authenticity mesmerized audiences, and she left a lasting imprint on the industry. The way she performed in heartbreaking scenes left critics and viewers impressed.

Bella Ramsey in Game of Thrones

Age During Filming: 12 years old

Role: Lyanna Mormont

Directors: David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, Mark Mylod and Miguel Sapochnik

Notable Awards/Nominations: While Bella Ramsey did not receive major individual awards for Game of Thrones, her performance was highly appreciated by fans and critics

Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont was one of the most loved characters in Game of Thrones. She left a lasting impact on the audience despite having brief appearances on the show. Ramsey made her debut in Season 6 and immediately stole the spotlight with her fierce demeanor and unapologetic presence.

Jaden Smith in The Karate Kid

Age During Filming: 11 years old

Role: Dre Parker

Director: Harald Zwart

Notable Awards/Nominations:

Nominated for Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actor (2011)

Won Young Artist Award for Best Leading Young Actor in a Feature Film (2011)

Nominated for MTV Movie Award for Biggest Badass Star (2011)

Smith's heartfelt performance in the film impressed fans and critics alike. He perfectly portrayed a young boy facing culture shock and bullying. His chemistry with his co-star Jackie Chan was also highly praised by viewers. Many related to Smith's character, making him a highly respectable child star.

Shirley Temple in Curly Top

Age During Filming: 6 years old

Role: Elizabeth Blair

Director: Irving Cummings

Notable Awards/Nominations: While Shirley Temple did not receive major awards or nominations for Curly Top, her performances during the 1930s earned her immense popularity among audiences

Temple emerged as the quintessential child star with the release of Curly Top. She captivated audiences with her infectious energy, radiant smile, and remarkable talent. She played the role of Elizabeth, a playful orphan who brings joy to those around her. Her ability to express a wide range of emotions made her a Hollywood sweetheart.

Drew Barrymore in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Age During Filming: 7 years old

Role: Gertie Taylor

Director: Steven Spielberg

Notable Awards/Nominations:

Won Young Artist Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture (1982)

With her second movie, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Barrymore proved that she had a natural gift for acting, even as a kid. Her adorable representation of the little sister of Elliott (Henry Thomas) impressed fans. Her scenes with her alien pal were also the most loved in the film. Her innocence and sincerity made the film memorable.

Linda Blair in The Exorcist

Age During Filming: 13 years old

Role: Regan MacNeil

Director: William Friedkin

Notable Awards/Nominations:

Nominated for Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress (1974)

Won Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture (1974)

Linda Blair scared generations of movie lovers by playing possessed youngster Regan MacNeil in The Exorcist. Her acting was so convincing that it gave goosebumps to the audience. In the scenes where she was possessed by an entity, Blair delivered remarkable performances with chilling expressions and body movements.

Owen Cooper in Adolescence

Age During Filming: 14 years old

Role: Jamie Miller

Director: Philip Barantini

Notable Awards/Nominations:

Nominated for Gotham TV Award for Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited Series (2025)

Nominated for Astra Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie (2025)

Cooper delivered an intense performance in Adolescence as a 13-year-old school boy suspected of murdering his classmate. With every scene, he kept the audience hooked to the screen as the story unfolded. His role demanded emotional depth, and Cooper did an exceptional job of portraying the same. Critics applauded his performance and even compared it to the early work of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jodie Foster. Even though all episodes were shot in a single take, the child star proved that he is as good as any seasoned actor.

Macaulay Culkin in Home Alone

Age During Filming: 9 years old

Role: Kevin McCallister

Director: Chris Columbus

Notable Awards/Nominations:

Nominated for Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy (1991)

Won American Comedy Award for Funniest Actor in a Motion Picture (1991)

Won Young Artist Award for Best Young Actor Starring in a Motion Picture (1991)

Home Alone is a cult classic, all thanks to Culkin. His portrayal of the charming and naughty young boy fighting home invaders garnered him a ton of praise and applause. His natural comedic timing and sweet expressions impressed viewers and made the film a global phenomenon for years to come.

These young actors demonstrated that they can compete with seasoned actors if given the right script. With their performances, they secured a place in our hearts and had their names etched in Hollywood history. Their ability to connect with audiences and make them laugh, cry, or sometimes scared, is applause-worthy. If you haven't seen any of these 10 films before, add them to your weekend binge-list and enjoy with a bag of popcorn.