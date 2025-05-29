'Jungkook finally got it': BTS ARMY celebrates after ASEA 2025 adds Song of the Year as Daesang, making Seven group's first solo win

BTS ARMY is rejoicing once again—this time with a major update that marks another milestone in Jungkook’s stellar career. Despite currently serving in the military, BTS’ Golden Maknae continues to shine, and now, his 2024 win for Seven has officially been recognized as his first Daesang (Grand Prize).

The 2025 Asia Star Entertainer Awards (ASEA) confirmed that the Song of the Year category is now officially considered a Daesang, making Jungkook’s 2024 victory with his hit solo debut single Seven (featuring Latto). With this, Jungkook becomes a Daesang-winning soloist.

Advertisement

BTS ARMY Reaction

When fans noticed the updated awards section on BTS' Jungkook’s Wikipedia page, social media instantly lit up with overwhelming excitement. One fan exclaimed that Jungkook had won his first, well-deserved, and truly earned Daesang for Seven last year at the 2024 Asia Star Entertainer Awards.

Another proudly wrote that it’s time to celebrate their huge global pop star, while another declared that this adds the Daesang winner to Seven's already endless list of achievements.

A fan expressed how proud BTS and Jungkook must feel, noting that Jungkook is now officially a Daesang-winning soloist, since the Asia Star Entertainer Awards has officially recognized Song of the Year as a Daesang.

ARMY recalled that Seven won SOTY in 2024, making Jungkook the first BTS member to earn a Daesang for Song of the Year. Another ARMY shared heartfelt congratulations, celebrating Jungkook not just for his win but for being the first BTS member to achieve such a feat.

Advertisement

ASEA 2024

For those unfamiliar, the inaugural Asia Star Entertainer Awards were held at K-Arena Yokohama in Japan in 2024. The event honored both promising new rookies and established artists making waves in the global music scene. At the time, Stray Kids won the Daesang for Album of the Year (5 Star) and were named Best Group. Meanwhile, BTS' Jungkook took home Song of the Year for Seven.

FYI: TXT, aka Tomorrow X Together, also won Song of the Year awards in 2024.

Jungkook’s Military Service

Currently, Jungkook is serving his mandatory military enlistment, which began on December 12, 2023. He is scheduled to be discharged on June 11, 2025, the same day as fellow BTS member Jimin. Even while serving, Jungkook’s music, reputation, and global influence continue to thrive and earn recognition.

ARMYs continue to celebrate Jungkook with every achievement, and this Daesang win, earned during his military service, is a proud and emotional moment for fans around the world. Congratulations to Jungkook for adding another prestigious milestone to his already legendary journey.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘That is Jungkook’: BTS member flies to Japan after Jimin, leaving ARMY convinced something big is coming