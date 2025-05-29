Is Lee Dong Gun dating 16-years-younger Kang Hae Rim? Know about his love life after Jo Yoon Hee divorce

Lee Dong Gun might have found love once again. He is rumored to be dating another actress following his divorce from Jo Yoon Hee. The Leverage actor has reportedly been in a relationship with actress Kang Hae Rim for quite some time now; however, their considerable age difference has been making headlines. As per a May 29 report by SPOTV News, the duo appears to be growing more comfortable in the public eye, displaying a carefree attitude in their recent appearances.

Lee Dong Gun and Kang Hae Rim's public sightings

Lee Dong Gun, a 45-year-old actor, has allegedly been spotted on public dates with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Kang Hae Rim, who is 16 years his junior. Reportedly, they were seen enjoying quality time in Seoul's Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam area, showing affection by holding hands and with Lee Dong Gun placing his hand on the Somebody actress’ waist or shoulder, seemingly unfazed by public attention. Despite their bold displays of affection, both parties have refrained from confirming the relationship.

Agency and insider comments on the alleged relationship

Lee Dong Gun's agency, WPLUS Entertainment, stated, "It’s a private matter, and so it’s difficult to confirm.” Kang Hae Rim’s agency, Andmarq, echoed similar sentiments, mentioning that they will not be able to share any information regarding the matter.

However, according to insiders, the rumored romance between the two actors is indeed true. As reported by SPOTV News, the sources claim they were aware of the relationship for some time, noting that the couple never made an effort to conceal their relationship. Apparently, their romance has been widely known within the entertainment industry for a while now. They are also speculated to have introduced each other as romantic partners to close friends.

Lee Dong Gun's previous married life and divorce with Jo Yoon Hee

Lee Dong Gun's first time in the spotlight for his relationships was when he married actress Jo Yoon Hee in September 2017. They welcomed a daughter together in December of the same year and legally parted ways in May 2020. Their romance blossomed on the set of the 2016 drama, The Gentlemen of Wolgyesu Tailor Shop. Their agencies later confirmed the relationship, and the couple tied the knot a year later. Unfortunately, their seemingly perfect love story didn't last long.

