BTS breaks One Direction's record as Jin's Don’t Say You Love Me hits No 1 on Spotify Global after Jimin and Jungkook

BTS member Jin has officially joined the ranks of K-pop legends with his latest solo success. His newest track Don’t Say You Love Me, from the album Echo, has soared to the No. 1 spot on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart. This makes it his first-ever solo song to top the platform's worldwide ranking.

Advertisement

Don’t Say You Love Me was released on May 16, 2025, and quickly captured global attention. It debuted at No. 9 on the Spotify Global Top 50 upon release, driven by a wave of anticipation from ARMYs and casual listeners alike. Within days, the track climbed to the coveted No. 1 spot, amassing over 5.6 million daily streams.

BTS surpasses One Direction

With this achievement, Jin has now joined his fellow band members as one of the only K-pop acts in history to ever reach No. 1 on Spotify’s global chart. Jin follows in the footsteps of Jungkook and Jimin. They have previously topped Spotify with hits like Seven (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Standing Next to You, and Like Crazy.

And with Jin becoming the third BTS member to top the chart, the group sets a new record. They surpass One Direction, who have two members with No. 1 hits, making BTS the group with the most members reaching No. 1 on Spotify Global.

Advertisement

The first and only 2025 track by an Asian artist to hit No. 1

Don’t Say You Love Me is more than just a personal victory for Jin; it’s also a moment of pride for Asian artists. The track is the first and only song released by an Asian artist in 2025 to top Spotify’s Global chart. Moreover, He becomes one of only four solo K-pop acts to ever claim the No. 1 spot on it.

This reflects the ongoing expansion of K-pop and Asian representation in the global music industry. The achievement highlights the increasing appetite for diverse voices and sounds from non-Western artists in the mainstream global market.

The Music Video starring Shin Se Kyung

In addition to its streaming success, Don’t Say You Love Me has impressed audiences through its cinematic music video. It features Jin alongside acclaimed South Korean actress Shin Se Kyung.

The emotional narrative and strong performances in the video have further fueled fan discussion and contributed to the track’s viral popularity. The visual element complements the song’s haunting lyrics and tender melody. It creates a full sensory experience that resonates with listeners worldwide.

Advertisement

About Echo album

Don’t Say You Love Me serves as the main single from Jin’s solo album Echo. This is a project that delves deeper into emotional and introspective themes than his previous work. As a follow-up to his debut solo album Happy (released in 2024), Echo reflects Jin’s evolution as a musician and storyteller. Known for his expressive vocals and ability to convey raw emotion, Jin has crafted an album that showcases his growth as a vocalist.

As Jin continues to make history as a soloist, fans are also eagerly awaiting the return of BTS as a full group. The remaining members are scheduled to discharge from military in June 2025. ARMYs are eagerly waiting for the group to reunite.

ALSO READ: Fans want BTS' Jin and Shin Se Kyung to be 'real couple' after 'electric' chemistry in Don't Say You Love Me; top reactions