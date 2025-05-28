Disha Patani styles HOT pink backless dress with bralette for sun-soaked outing

Fashionistas who keep up with Disha Patani’s lookbook know that the diva loves to dress up in petite and feminine ensembles. Only a few days after mesmerizing everyone in her golden bikini look, Patani slipped into another swoon-worthy dress, which is equal parts HOT and gorgeous.

The fitness mogul took to Instagram and got netizens smitten with her latest girlie sway. She wore a long, floral dress, which looked like the perfect tropical holiday staple. The actress’s dress featured a flowy silhouette that wrapped Disha Patani’s form gracefully. The plunging V-neckline with spaghetti straps added a sultry appeal to the outfit.

The tailoring of this maxi dress was nothing short of spectacular, either. The fabric cinched at the waist perfectly as if it were made for the Radhe actress. The drapey fabric that cascaded into a billowy, flared skirt reaching till the ankles.

However, the highlight of the dress was its stunning open back. It only highlighted spaghetti straps and the adjustable back tie. The gorgeous attire came with a scarf as a neck adornment. With the scarf’s ends stitched to the back, the outfit exuded the Y2K ‘dupatta over dress’ aesthetic.

The print of the dress was rather impressive, with soulful pink and red-hued large flowers spanning the whole fabric, giving an illusion of abstract art. The playful intersection of vivid colors made it a romantic outfit, perfect for a brunch date with beau.

The Kalki 2898 AD actress casually donned this dress for a sun-soaked outing, and we love her for that. Disha flung on black strappy flats, with their criss-cross straps complementing the actress’s backless affair. She rounded up her look with a white shoulder bag.

As usual, Patani skipped any makeup and just flaunted her flawless, glowy skin. She tossed her voluminous hair in a messy fashion, exuding chirpy and playful vibes.

