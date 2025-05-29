Gaddar Film Awards 2025 full winners list: Allu Arjun, Nivetha Thomas, Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD win top honours
Read this article to find out who all won at the Gaddar Film Awards, announced by the Telangana Government.
The Telangana government has officially announced the Gaddar Film Awards for the year 2024. It aims at recognizing outstanding contributions of people to Telugu cinema, along with movies that had an impact on the masses. These new awards were introduced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to replace the earlier Nandi Awards. They are named after Gaddar, the revolutionary poet and cultural icon of Telangana.
Check out the full winners list of the Gaddar Film Awards
Actors Allu Arjun, Nivetha Thomas, and the film Kalki 2898 AD emerged as some of the top winners. However, do not miss out on the names of the others below:
- First Best Feature Film – Kalki 2898 AD
- Second Best Feature Film – Pottel
- Third Best Feature Film – Lucky Baskhar
- Best Debut Feature Film – Committee Kurrollu
- Best Children’s Film – 35 Chinna Katha Kadu
- Best Wholesome Entertainment Film – Aay… Mem Friends Andi
- Feature Film on National Integration, Communal Harmony, Social Uplift of Depressed Classes – Committee Kurrollu
- Feature Film on Environment/Heritage/History – Razakar
- Best Director – Nag Ashwin – (Kalki 2898 AD)
- Best Leading Actor – Allu Arjun – (Pushpa 2)
- Best Leading Actress – Nivetha Thomas – (35 Chinna Katha Kadu)
- Best Supporting Actor – S. J. Suryah – (Saripodhaa Sanivaaram)
- Best Supporting Actress – Saranya Pradeep – (Ambajipeta Marriage Band)
- Best Comedian – Satya and Vennela Kishore – (Mathu Vadalara 2)
- Best Child Artist – Arundev Pothula and Baby Harika – (35 Chinna Katha Kadu, Mercy Killing)
- Best Music Director – Bheems Ceciroleo – (Razakar)
- Best Male Playback Singer – Sid Sriram – (Ooru Peru Bhairavakona – Nijame Ne Chebuthunna Song)
- Best Female Playback Singer – Shreya Ghoshal – (Pushpa 2 The Rule – Sooseki Song)
- Best Cinematographer – Vishwanath Reddy – (Gaami)
- Best Editor – Navin Nooli – (Lucky Baskhar)
- Best Audiographer – Aravind Menon – (Gaami)
- Best Story Writer – Siva Paladugu – (Music Shop Murthy)
- Best Screenplay Writer – Venky Atluri – (Lucky Baskhar)
- Best Action Choreographer – K. Chandra Shekar Rathod – (Gangster)
- Best Makeup Artist – Nalla Sreenu – (Razakar)
- Best Costume Designer – Archana Rao and Ajay Kumar – (Kalki 2898 AD)
- Best Lyricist – Chandra Bose – (Raju Yadav)
- Best Choreographer – Ganesh Acharya – (Devara – Ayudha Pooja Song)
- Best Art Director – Andhintin Zihant Choudary – (Kalki 2898 AD)
Here's the list of the Special Jury Award
- Special Jury Award – Dulquer Salmaan (Lucky Baskhar)
- Special Jury Award – Ananya Nagalla (Pottel)
- Jury Special Mention – Faria Abdullah (Mathu Vadalara 2 – Rap Song)
- Special Jury Award – Sujith and Sandeep (Directors – KA)
- Special Jury Award – Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepally
More about Gaddar Awards 2025
This year’s awards were revealed by veteran actress Jayasudha, who served as the head of the jury. The announcement event was attended by FDC Chairman Dil Raju, jury member Jeevitha Rajasekhar, and other notable personalities. The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on June 14, which also marks the birth anniversary of Gaddar.
