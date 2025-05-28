Was ex-BIGBANG's Seungri paid to ‘take the fall’? TOP's alleged ex-GF claims all members were 'involved’ in Burning Sun scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains discussions of sensitive topics, including s*xual assault, prostitution, and explicit allegations. Reader discretion is advised.

A viral podcast episode has reopened old wounds surrounding one of K-pop’s darkest controversies: the Burning Sun scandal. And it’s doing so with explosive claims that are reigniting debates across the industry and fandoms alike.

Advertisement

In an episode of Above The Influence, a podcast guest, Kira, is gaining traction for her unfiltered commentary. An influencer and self-proclaimed entrepreneur, Kira made headlines after claiming she once dated BIGBANG’s T.O.P. However, it wasn’t the dating revelation that caused a storm online. What truly shocked listeners was what she claimed to have heard from T.O.P regarding the scandal that nearly brought down the legendary boy group.

Here's the podcast clip of Kira talking about Seungri:

According to Kira, T.O.P allegedly told her that fellow member Seungri became the designated scapegoat during the 2019 Burning Sun investigation. She went on to suggest that Seungri didn’t take the blame entirely on his own accord. Instead, she alleged that he was paid by their agency to accept full responsibility, sparing the other members from legal repercussions.

“According to news outlets, like, he was the one that was responsible for all that so he went to jail,” Kira claimed. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, because he was the least popular one of the group, our management company collectively decided that he should take the fall, even though we were all kind of involved in it.’”

Advertisement

She further elaborated, “And then they, like, paid him out to go to jail, like, ‘hey, since you’re career was like, that great anyways how about you take all the blame, go to jail for a few years, and when you come out, we’ll give you a good payout.’"

About Burning Sun scandal

The comments sent shockwaves through social media, with the podcast clip quickly gaining views and fueling intense speculation. The claims are especially sensitive given the magnitude of the Burning Sun scandal. The case implicated club officials, police, and entertainment figures in a web of serious crimes. They ranged from s*xual violence and drug distribution to embezzlement and illegal filming.

The scandal first broke in late 2018. A man named Kim Sang Kyo alleged that he was assaulted by staff at the Burning Sun club in Gangnam after trying to help a woman being s*xually harassed. The case, which initially seemed like a routine assault investigation, quickly ballooned into a full-blown exposé of corruption and abuse.

Advertisement

Seungri, who was one of the co-owners of the club, soon found himself at the center of multiple investigations. Authorities eventually charged him with nine criminal offenses. They include procurement of prostitution services, embezzlement, habitual overseas gambling, and violation of foreign exchange regulations. He was originally sentenced to three years in prison, later reduced to 18 months. He completed his sentence in 2023 and has since remained out of the public eye.

Kira’s recent remarks have poured gasoline on that fire, presenting what she described as firsthand insight from someone on the inside. Still, many are questioning her credibility. Several users online pointed out that her statement lacked evidence and could be an attempt to gain clout by exploiting a high-profile controversy.

ALSO READ: Ex-BIGBANG's Seungri visits nightclub with bodyguards, trying to enter Chinese market; ministry probes